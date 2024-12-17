Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Publisher Bandai Namco has released the opening cinematic for the upcoming Freedom Wars Remastered on Switch.

Launching on 10th January 2025, the game is a revamped version of the 2014 original on the PS Vita. In what is either a remarkable coincidence or a calculated effort, the reveal of the opening movie also comes exactly 13 years after the Japanese launch of the PS Vita on 17th December 2011. Bravo!

As for the movie itself, the graphical enhancements over the original game are certainly apparent, but we'll have to wait and see exactly how it looks on the Switch itself. Chances are the movie is running on either the PS5 or PC, and even then, it's not direct gameplay footage.

Still, we're incredibly excited to check out this one. Freedom Wars is a loose take on the gameplay from Monster Hunter, and sees you take down giant enemies with the help of a grappling whip, all in an effort to lower your one-million-year prison sentence in a unique, sci-fi distopian world.