The former PlayStation Vita exclusive and action RPG Freedom Wars Remastered is launching next week on the Switch eShop and if you're planning on downloading this one, you might be interested to know the file size.

According to Nintendo's official website, it will require around 4.6 GB of free space on your system. If you want a physical copy, the option right now is to import the Japanese release. This particular version of the game will also contain English language support.

Apart from the standard digital version, the Nintendo storefront is also offering a 'Contribution Edition' of the game. This comes with the game, a Contribution Boost Pack, and a Digital Art Book. This version will set you back $49.99 instead of the regular $39.99 (or your regional equivalent).

The remastered version of Freedom Wars will include updates and improvements including "adjusted game balance" and "difficulty options" as well as adjustments to "weapon crafting and upgrades". There are also enhanced graphics and high-resolution textures. You can learn more in our previous coverage.