Another day, another 'Switch 2' leak, folks! This one comes from respected accessibility/cultural consultant Laura Kate Dale, who has posted what looks to be a fresh image of the upcoming successor's dock.

Dale states that the image is from a trusted source, and although it doesn't show a great deal in terms of the actual design of the dock, it does include some information on the input and output voltage. Visible on the dock itself, the text states that the input voltage is 20V, while the output voltage is 15V. By comparison, the Switch OLED dock states that both the input and output is 15V.

In addition, Dale says that the new console will likely ship with a 60W charger. This is a significant leap over the requirements of the current Switch dock, which accepts chargers of 39W. The clear implication with this is that the original Switch charger probably won't be compatible with the upcoming Switch 2, and this information also corroborates what Reddit user 'NextHandheld' told The Verge a few weeks back.





It's not clear at this time why the input voltage is higher with the upcoming successor, but our theory is that it may be to account for additional accessories plugged into the alleged additional USB slot on top. We can't say for sure until Nintendo itself reveals more information, mind.

Not the most butt-clenchingly exciting leak in the world, we know, but it's a bit more information to chew on while we await an official reveal from Nintendo. We've also recently seen what looks to be a final build model of the left Joy-Con, complete with a new mysterious optical sensor. Some have been hypothesising that this might mean the Joy-Con could be used as a mouse.