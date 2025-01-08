'Switch 2' rumours have been non-stop since the start of 2025 and it seems the floodgates have now completely opened.

Following multiple leaks and uploads by various manufacturers, a new product listing on Amazon by accessory maker Laziro is now showing off another "Nintendo Switch 2" item. This time it's an ergonomic grip case and what even could be a look at the actual device.

Here's a description via Amazon and a look courtesy of Universo Nintendo. As you can see, there's an extra button on the right Joy-Con. And on the back of the system, you can see more buttons, inputs, and the U-shaped kickstand. You can see more images on the Amazon page.

"This is a dedicated smart cover designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 model. Not compatible with other models."

LAZIRO anuncia case ergonômico para o Switch 2 https://t.co/CsBZVo1ZLc January 7, 2025

This same 'Switch 2' case accessory is believed to be launching at some point in March 2025, with Nintendo's official reveal of its new system to take place at some point in the current fiscal year (ending in March).

'Necro' Felipe Lima of Universo Nintendo has also shown a photo of third-party 'Switch 2' items that have apparently popped up in a portfolio at CES 2025. This includes a wireless pro controller:

pic.twitter.com/9K5p4q1qPJ Mais projetos de acessórios para o Nintendo Switch 2 são apresentados em portfólio na #CES2025 January 7, 2025

As previously highlighted, accessory makers like Genki are at CES 2025 this week showing off what's believed to be a 'Switch 2' replica. The same company has also reportedly got a few other things on display behind closed doors, which you can see in our previous post.