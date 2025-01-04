Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

2025 is just kicking off and various video game companies and industry figures have been sharing their plans for the year ahead.

As for the Japanese developer Inti Creates, it hopes to announce “several titles” this year. Unsurprisingly a major focus will be placed on its signature style "2D action games". Here’s exactly what the CEO and president Takuya Aizu had to say about this in a new year message on social media:

“Happy new year. This year, we plan to announce several titles, with a focus on our company’s specialty of 2D action games.”

In 2025 Inti Creates released games like GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle, Umbraclaw and Card-en-Ciel on the Switch. The new Castlevania-like Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is also on the way this year and will be arriving in March.