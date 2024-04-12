Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Right before its official release on 30th May, Inti Creates has brought us a free demo for the upcoming cat action platformer, Umbraclaw.

Now available on the Switch eShop, the Umbraclaw demo packs in a decent amount of content. You'll be able to access the game's tutorial, play through its opening two stages (including boss battles) and explore the hub world.

The news was revealed by the Inti Creates Twitter account, which shared the following teaser of the demo bosses' character art — yep, it's the flaming shark and pirate rabbit on the right.

Umbraclaw is all about cat reincarnation (yes, really) and it looks like the demo will let you catch a glimpse of this in action. You can now get a taste of the levelling-up system which sees protagonist Kuon go from a powerless dead cat to a being possessed with the abilities of other dead animals. We've added the latest trailer to the top of this article so you know we're not making this up.

It's a wild set-up, but one that we'll be interested to try out — particularly when Inti Creates (Mega Man Zero, Azure Striker Gunvolt and more) is at the helm.

Will you be trying out this free demo? Let us know in the comments.