Right before its official release on 30th May, Inti Creates has brought us a free demo for the upcoming cat action platformer, Umbraclaw.
Now available on the Switch eShop, the Umbraclaw demo packs in a decent amount of content. You'll be able to access the game's tutorial, play through its opening two stages (including boss battles) and explore the hub world.
The news was revealed by the Inti Creates Twitter account, which shared the following teaser of the demo bosses' character art — yep, it's the flaming shark and pirate rabbit on the right.
Umbraclaw is all about cat reincarnation (yes, really) and it looks like the demo will let you catch a glimpse of this in action. You can now get a taste of the levelling-up system which sees protagonist Kuon go from a powerless dead cat to a being possessed with the abilities of other dead animals. We've added the latest trailer to the top of this article so you know we're not making this up.
It's a wild set-up, but one that we'll be interested to try out — particularly when Inti Creates (Mega Man Zero, Azure Striker Gunvolt and more) is at the helm.
Will you be trying out this free demo? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 5
Doubt I'll have the time for it personally, but it's always great when games get demos for people to try them with their own hands before purchasing!
Definitely getting the demo, hoping for a good game
the visuals are great
I always grab all the cat platformers, but I'll happily try the demo.
Been quite fond of Umbraclaw from the moment the first gameplay trailer of it dropped so I'll definitely be giving this a download to see what it's all about!
visually reminds me of okami
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...