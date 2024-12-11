After a surprise reveal back in September, Inti Creates has today announced that Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will be hacking and slashing its way to Switch on 27th March 2025.

This is a sequel to last year's Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, though the scope has been widened to make things much more metroidvania-y. This time around, you'll be switching between Kirika and Masha (or playing as both in two-player co-op), two hunters on a mission to resurrect their master, the Demon Lord Maxim.

Each character has a different playstyle, attacking up close and personal with a whip, or from afar with a machine gun — perhaps not your standard demon-slaying weapon there, but hey, it looks cool!

YouTube Video
We were getting some strong Aria of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia vibes from this one when we first saw it a few months back, and today's new trailer has piled on even more. Gosh, there's something about running through a crisp pixel-art castle that just hits different, right?

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will arrive on the Switch eShop in March for $29.99 / €28.49.

We had a perfectly good time with its predecessor, Demon Purge, last year, awarding it a 7/10 in our review and stating, "it hits all the right notes, just sometimes in a little too sparse a manner to be considered overwhelmingly compelling".

Will you be picking this one up next year? Let us know in the comments.