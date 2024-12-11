Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

After a surprise reveal back in September, Inti Creates has today announced that Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will be hacking and slashing its way to Switch on 27th March 2025.

This is a sequel to last year's Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, though the scope has been widened to make things much more metroidvania-y. This time around, you'll be switching between Kirika and Masha (or playing as both in two-player co-op), two hunters on a mission to resurrect their master, the Demon Lord Maxim.

Each character has a different playstyle, attacking up close and personal with a whip, or from afar with a machine gun — perhaps not your standard demon-slaying weapon there, but hey, it looks cool!

We were getting some strong Aria of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia vibes from this one when we first saw it a few months back, and today's new trailer has piled on even more. Gosh, there's something about running through a crisp pixel-art castle that just hits different, right?

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will arrive on the Switch eShop in March for $29.99 / €28.49.

We had a perfectly good time with its predecessor, Demon Purge, last year, awarding it a 7/10 in our review and stating, "it hits all the right notes, just sometimes in a little too sparse a manner to be considered overwhelmingly compelling".