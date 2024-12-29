Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Update [ ]: Following the confirmation of a Japanese physical release of Freedom Wars Remastered, it's been revealed this hard copy will include English language support. Pre-orders are available now on sites like Playasia for around $40 USD (or the regional equivalent). You can see the full story in the original post below.

Original Story: In September, Bandai Namco surprised fans with the announcement of Freedom Wars Remastered for the Nintendo Switch. It will be arriving in January 2025 and is a remaster of Japan Studio's PlayStation Vita exclusive which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Fans have now been given a first look at the Japanese physical box art for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 (thanks, Gematsu). If we hear anything about a local physical release, we'll let you know.

When this game does arrive on 10th January 2025, you can expect additional updates and improvements like "adjusted game balance" and "difficulty options". There'll also be "weapon crafting and upgrades".

Our friends at Push Square gave this game seven out of ten stars when it originally launched on PlayStation Vita. IGN has also gone hands on with the Switch version and mentions how it runs at a lower resolution and is capped at 30 FPS.