Balatro has now officially sold 5 million copies since its initial launch on 20th February 2024.

This number is a significant increase over the 2 million units previously reported in August 2024. The reason for this will likely be two-fold: since then, the game has been released on mobile devices and also received multiple awards at The Game Awards 2024; a one-two punch that would have no doubt boosted sales quite nicely.

Posting on social media, the official Balatro account celebrated the milestone by urging fans to purchase more indie titles if this happened to be their first:





To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at



If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit!



There's some amazing stuff out there! The last few weeks have been pretty wild.To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at @thegameawards , we hope you're having an amazing time with it!If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit!There's some amazing stuff out there! pic.twitter.com/ZnRpWnJlTW January 21, 2025

The last few weeks have been pretty wild. To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at @thegameawards, we hope you're having an amazing time with it! If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit! There's some amazing stuff out there!

If you're after a bit of inspiration, Balatro's dev LocalThunk recently released a list of his favourite games from 2024, with the incredible Animal Well receiving top billing.

Of course, we also divvied up our own staff awards toward the end of 2024, highlighting indie games such as Volgarr the Viking II, Fear the Spotlight, Neva, and Crow Country. Be sure to check out the article itself for our full list of Switch recommendations from last year.