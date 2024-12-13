The Game Awards has now officially wrapped and Asobi's Astro Bot has officially won Game of the Year.

It was up Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: Refantazio and Balatro.

One of the leads on the Astro Bot team also paid respect to Nintendo and the Super Mario Bros. series as being one of his key sources of inspiration in game development. You can see the full speech in the video below:

Here are the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2024:

Game of the Year - Astro Bot

Best Game Direction - Astro Bot

Best Narrative - Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Art Direction - Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Audio Design - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Best Performance - Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Games for Impact - Neva

Best ongoing - Helldivers 2

Best Community Support - Baldur's Gate 3

Best Independent Game - Balatro

Best Debut Indie Game - Balatro

Best Mobile Game - Balatro

Best VR/AR - Batman: Arkham Shadow

Best Action Game - Black Myth: Wukong

Best Action / Adventure Game - Astro Bot

Best RPG - Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Fighting - Tekken 8

Best Family - Astro Bot

Best Sim/Strategy - Frostpunk 2

Best Sports/Racing - EA Sports FC 25

Best Multiplayer - Helldivers 2

Best Adaptation - Fallout (TV Show)

Most Anticipated Game - Grand Theft Auto VI

Best Esports Game - League of Legends

Congratulations to Astro Bot for this award. Have you played any of these titles that won awards this year? Let us know in the comments.