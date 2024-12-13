Astro Bot

The Game Awards has now officially wrapped and Asobi's Astro Bot has officially won Game of the Year.

It was up Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: Refantazio and Balatro.

One of the leads on the Astro Bot team also paid respect to Nintendo and the Super Mario Bros. series as being one of his key sources of inspiration in game development. You can see the full speech in the video below:

Here are the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2024:

  • Game of the Year - Astro Bot
  • Best Game Direction - Astro Bot
  • Best Narrative - Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Best Art Direction - Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Best Audio Design - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Best Performance - Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga Hellblade 2)
  • Innovation in Accessibility - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Games for Impact - Neva
  • Best ongoing - Helldivers 2
  • Best Community Support - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Independent Game - Balatro
  • Best Debut Indie Game - Balatro
  • Best Mobile Game - Balatro
  • Best VR/AR - Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Best Action Game - Black Myth: Wukong
  • Best Action / Adventure Game - Astro Bot
  • Best RPG - Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Best Fighting - Tekken 8
  • Best Family - Astro Bot
  • Best Sim/Strategy - Frostpunk 2
  • Best Sports/Racing - EA Sports FC 25
  • Best Multiplayer - Helldivers 2
  • Best Adaptation - Fallout (TV Show)
  • Most Anticipated Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Best Esports Game - League of Legends
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube788k
Watch on YouTube

Congratulations to Astro Bot for this award. Have you played any of these titles that won awards this year? Let us know in the comments.