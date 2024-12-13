The Game Awards has now officially wrapped and Asobi's Astro Bot has officially won Game of the Year.
It was up Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: Refantazio and Balatro.
One of the leads on the Astro Bot team also paid respect to Nintendo and the Super Mario Bros. series as being one of his key sources of inspiration in game development. You can see the full speech in the video below:
Here are the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2024:
- Game of the Year - Astro Bot
- Best Game Direction - Astro Bot
- Best Narrative - Metaphor: Refantazio
- Best Art Direction - Metaphor: Refantazio
- Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Audio Design - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Best Performance - Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga Hellblade 2)
- Innovation in Accessibility - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Games for Impact - Neva
- Best ongoing - Helldivers 2
- Best Community Support - Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Independent Game - Balatro
- Best Debut Indie Game - Balatro
- Best Mobile Game - Balatro
- Best VR/AR - Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Best Action Game - Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Action / Adventure Game - Astro Bot
- Best RPG - Metaphor: Refantazio
- Best Fighting - Tekken 8
- Best Family - Astro Bot
- Best Sim/Strategy - Frostpunk 2
- Best Sports/Racing - EA Sports FC 25
- Best Multiplayer - Helldivers 2
- Best Adaptation - Fallout (TV Show)
- Most Anticipated Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
- Best Esports Game - League of Legends
Congratulations to Astro Bot for this award. Have you played any of these titles that won awards this year? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 31
Dude may have earned Astro Bot a spot in the next Smash Bros with that acceptance speech.
I mean its expected tbh. Its a good game so kudos to Team Asobi and PS for this game.
Oh wow! An actual video game won!
This is deserved but all other awards could have gone to better games imo.
I'm glad it won. Even if it also 'stole' the action/adventure and family category from Nintendo 😆 Nice to have a family friendly platformer win.
Totally deserved the award. It’s not even my personal pick, but it did the right things for gaming this year. A pure positive experience in a difficult year for gaming.
@N00BiSH I’m surprised that things weren’t rigged in Elden Ring’s favor.
Well deserved. I hope this sends a message to the industry that the 3D platformer genre is not dead and people want more games like this!
Definitely up there for my favorite game this year. I think I preferred TTYD and Emio, maybe Silent Hill 2, but Astro Bot is still just a wonderful experience.
As someone whose favorite genre has been platform games since the NES Mario days and who's pretty much been solely a Nintendo gamer since Playstation and Xbox pretty much dropped the genre like a hot potato (and who would love to play Astro Bot but isn't plunking down $350+ for a PS5), seeing a platformer win game of the year warms my heart. MORE PLATFORMERS, GAMING INDUSTRY. THE AUDIENCE HAS SPOKEN
Wow 3D platformer wins! Let’s hope devs start to realise there is still demand for these games. Just make them good!
was hoping metaphor won tbh, but astro bot also deserved the win
Sony put a lot of money tonight it seems, or just a little something for the exclusive cutscenes tonight. The game even wasn't the most sold from the list, what a fraud lol Sony paying a lot to trying to look relevant and successful.
THE ASTRO SWEEP IS REALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
110% deserved. I was in complete jubilation from the moment they announced it and seeing Doucet/Team Asobi give thanks not only to Sony/Playstation but also all the games that inspired Astro had me grinning from ear-to-ear. An incredible achievement for an incredible little team
Not my personal pick but if this is the kick in the pants that gets Sony to actually make fun games again I’ll take it. Also good on Asobi for winning against a legit stacked list of nominations!
I'm so happy for the devs of this game. Sony might not learn a thing from this though given that baffling statement made from their CFO where he said "Whether it’s for games, films or anime, we don’t have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning"
It's pretty interesting how in the ceremony where no Nintendo game won an award, the most Nintendo-like game took the big prize. And it's well deserved.
I hope Astro Bot winning GOTY is the wake-up call
Sonythe whole industry needs that not everything has to be live service games or microtransactions infested ones.
So glad that such a deserving game won Game of the Year and hope Astro Bot is able to help give 3D platformers more of the respect they deserve among the general gaming public with this win and the positive reception it has gotten since release.
Wow! I was hearing a lot of Barbie buzz. This really took me by surprise.
I still think it should have gone to Balatro.
The "oracle" speech just before the GOTY was announced (which was incredible, by the way) and the closing speech by the winners both felt prophetic that Nintendo is going to bring home the trophy next year with one of their Switch 2 launch titles. Despite not having much of a presence this year, it was like an essence of appreciation and respect for Nintendo permeated the whole event. I guess that's what happens when basically every company but them is laying people off in droves and trying to chase dying trends. Makes me proud to support this company.
I was happy just so long as zombie Final Fantasy VII didn't win. Looking forward to the day the realization sets in what a bloated shiny pile of waste this whole endeavor has produced.
it was always between astrobot and metaphor one has to win..both had a 94 metacritic score tied for highest for a full game.. that is who usually wins the goty award..
This game is like the only reason I want a non-Nintendo console 😂
haven't played it (mainly because spending upwards of $700 to play one game is bad economics) but seems like an incredibly deserving win. incredibly funny to me also that nintendo straight-up went home empty handed, i guess that's what happens when you only release full-price bare-minimum remasters for 3/4ths of the year lol
Player Choice says everything. I for one don't give a ***** for Journalist Jury choice.
The hilarious part is that Sony will learn zilch, zip, zero, nada, NOTHING from it's success.
if i had a ps5 i would totally play this, but i need more exclusives to validate buying the whole dang console! Also, man i would have loved if animal well won a category but balatro is cool too
@_fatto_katto_ Yeah. It's a Sony show every year and the host only care about Sony and nothing else.
Helldivers 2 sure isn't the best on going game, and still won in multiple categories... Looks like Sony paid well for that.
No Man's Sky or Sea of Thieves should have won best on going as they still get free content upgrades after 7-8 years.
None of them were even nominated.
Sea of Thieves can't be nominated because it's a Xbox game, even when it's on PS5.
It will most likely be ported to "Switch 2" too.
I really enjoyed the game awards this year. Lot's of exciting new games coming out. I also did not expect Astro Bot to win, so that was a surprise.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...