It's no secret that Balatro, the poker-themed roguelike from developer LocalThunk, is bloody brilliant, but it's always nice to see critical acclaim reflected in unit sales.

As such, it's now been announced that the game has sold a whopping 2 million units since its launch on 20th February 2024. That's not all, though. To celebrate the milestone, a major free gameplay update has also been announced and will arrive at some point in 2025.

Naturally, details on what the update will entail are slim at the moment, but the reveal states that it will "bring new ideas and strategies to the game".

We're announcing this today as we officially celebrate TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD! pic.twitter.com/oziwEqyL3a August 7, 2024

The accompanying GIF also insinuates that the upcoming update will be the first of three, but it sounds like we might be in for a hefty wait for the latter updates if the first isn't scheduled until 2025.

Either way, we're excited. We love Balatro, and raved about it considerably in our 10/10 review. We said that it "utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp".

The game has also seen a fair bit of controversy (through no fault of its own, mind) after it was removed from sale across multiple platforms over a change in rating from PEGI. After a week or so, it was eventually reinstated for sale with an 18+ rating, which is still in place to this day.