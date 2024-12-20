Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

Modders are always evolving games in new ways and the latest effort is touted as the "biggest" Super Mario Odyssey mod yet.

If you haven't already seen it, it's called Super Mario Odyssey - A Galaxy Story and is a "mod by Slycer and many more". It brings the universe of Super Mario Galaxy to Mario's 2017 Switch release, completely recreating the Wii-era outing on Odyssey's game engine.

This "nostalgic" mod adds "over 400 new moons/power stars to collect" and also reintroduces the Comet Observatory in a "new overworld system" and "all 42 galaxies" from Super Mario Galaxy. And if that wasn't enough, it's added "bosses and enemies" from the Galaxy world and mechanics from this title as well.

"Many new mechanics from Super Mario Galaxy - gravity-system, assembly blocks, Cataquacks, Flipswitch panels, tox boxes, and so much more..."

This isn't the first time we've seen fans revive the Super Mario Galaxy games and it probably won't be the last. You can actually play the original Galaxy game on the Switch but the catch is it's only available in Nintendo's "limited-time" Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.