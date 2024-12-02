If you're anything like us, then chances are you've played Super Mario Galaxy to death. After all, even 17 years (!) after its release on the Wii, it's still considered to be one of, if not the best 3D Mario game.

When completing some of the tasks in the game, we have to admit that once that irresistible Power Star pops up, we tend to leg it over and grab it as soon as humanly possible. We wouldn't want to risk wandering off and potentially dying now, would we?

Well, according to modder SPG64 (thanks, Gaming Reinvented), if you complete one of the missions that has you rescuing Mario's hapless brother Luigi but somehow manage to perish before picking up the resulting Power Star, you'll actually trigger rare lines of dialogue from Luigi himself.

In short, Luigi will chastise Mario for dying on the job (which is seemingly an acknowledgement that dying in a video game is nothing more than a minor inconvenience) before encouraging him to pick up the Power Star.





Most players wouldn't see this since the chances of you dying after completing one of these is very small. pic.twitter.com/P3YqBzQUdE Yeah in Super Mario Galaxy, dying on a Luigi Rescue Mission after saving him will give you some unique dialogue.Most players wouldn't see this since the chances of you dying after completing one of these is very small. https://t.co/jvQKBLRiU7 November 30, 2024

This occurs in all three 'Luigi Rescue Missions' located in Good Egg Galaxy, Battlerock Galaxy, and Honeyhive Galaxy once you've completed the initial rescue within the Ghostly Galaxy. We have to assume that the reason it's such a rare piece of dialogue is simply because you'd have to quite literally go out of your way to die before grabbing the Power Star.

The good news is you can try this out now on the Switch if you own a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation containing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. If you don't own it, you can simply go ahead and download it from th... oh wait, no you can't. Nintendo released 3D All-Stars for a limited time back in 2020 to celebrate the plumber's 35th anniversary, and as such, it's no longer available digitally.

So if you want to grab a copy now, you'll have to hunt down a second-hand (or new, if you're lucky) physical edition.