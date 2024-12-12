With the recent arrival not only of the excellent Tetris Forever but now of both Tetris (NES) and Tetris DX as part of Nintendo Switch Online, we thought it was about time to ask the tough question. Which of the many versions of Tetris is best?

The block-faller has had so many fantastic iterations and spin-offs over the years that it's difficult to come up with a definitive answer. Sure, the original Game Boy version is arguably the most iconic, but there are at least half a dozen other versions vying for the top spot in our affections.

What about Enhance's entrancing Tetris Effect? What about the blistering Tetris DS, with its distinctly Nintendo flavour? Perhaps Tetris 99 is the pinnacle in your books or did it take adding some Puyos into the mix to pique your interest? Or maybe one of the more obscure, lesser-celebrated versions stole your heart, and hundreds of your hours.

To settle the matter once and for all, we're calling on you, dear reader, to rate your favourite Tetris games so we can come up with a definitive ranking, which we'll publish in due course. As with our other reader-ranked lists, registered Nintendo Life readers can scroll down and assign a score from 1-10 for any game in the franchise that you've played.

We've included a bunch of import-only entries and spin-offs below, although we're still on the fence as to whether they should factor in the final list - let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Rate each Tetris game you've played:

Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Tetris you've played on Nintendo systems:

Thanks for rating your favourites — and give us a shout if you think there's something missing. We'll be revealing the results soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.