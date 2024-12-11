Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

The former Kickstarter fighter Knock Off: Battle for Imagination is apparently on its way to the Nintendo Switch in Q4 2025.

This information was shared during the Latin American Games Showcase, with the game's aesthetics already drawing some comparisons to old school fighting game releases such as ClayFighter. As you can see, it brings together a bunch of toylike fighters inspired by cartoon series and franchises of the '80s and '90s.

This title will supposedly support rollback netcode and the developer Mechaghidora aims to unite fighting game fans with cross-platform play. Here's a brief description of what else you can expect from Knock Off, and you can see the game in the Latin American Games Showcase at the 37:20 mark.