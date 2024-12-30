Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Things really weren't looking good for Atari for a while. Before current CEO Wade Rosen shifted the company's focus back to retro gaming, Atari had its eyes firmly on cryptocurreny and... hotels? Yeesh. It wasn't great. Now, however, the future looks bright for the once-mighty Atari, with the firm's acquisitions of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios seemingly paying off.

To demonstrate this, Atari has released a 2024 recap video in which it showcases every major release from the previous 12 months. While Atari itself has a few noteworthy launches here such as qomp2, Yars Rising, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, it's the addition of games from Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios that make 2024 such a stellar year for Atari.

You've got the likes of Tetris Forever, DOOM + DOOM II, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, two excellent expansions for Atari 50, a brand new 2D Power Rangers game, and more. Atari made it clear that it wouldn't limit the kind of projects DE and Nightdive could work on, and if 2024 is anything to go by, then we can't wait to see what kind of gems the teams come up with in 2025 and beyond.

Personally, we've got our fingers crossed that the upcoming 'Switch 2' will play host to Nightdive's awesome remaster of System Shock, but it's great to see so many of Atari's titles make their way to the Nintendo Switch. In a period where so many major studios seem to be struggling, Atari is going from strength to strength. Bravo.