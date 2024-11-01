Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Inti Creates has announced that its retro action-adventure title Divine Dynamo Flamefrit will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 21st November 2024.

Originally revealed as an April Fools' joke that actually turned out to be real (okaaaay..?), Flamefrit sees you traverse a top-down world in which you battle enemies, solve puzzles, and cut grass in a way that would make Link green(er) with envy. Y'see, launching a fire attack against a tuft of grass will cause the rest of the field to immediately catch fire and burn to a crisp. It looks so darn satisfying.

That's not all, though. Flamefrit includes mechs. Oh yes. Jumping into your mech (officially named 'Flamefrit') will shift the action to a first-person perspective, allowing you to directly block attacks with your sword before launching a counter-offensive against your enemies.

Here's a look at Inti Creates' official description:

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit is a 2D action homage to the games and anime of the '90s. Players control hero Yuto Hino in top-down action stages, and climb aboard the giant robot Flamefrit for first-person boss battles. You’ll need to master both gameplay styles to restore peace to the fantasy realm of Hologard!. Yuto won’t need to journey alone, however. As you make your way across Hologard, you’ll meet your lost friends along the way. Each of them will offer a new magical ability to assist your journey, and will even join boss battles in their Divine Dynamos!

