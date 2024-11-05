The latest UK charts are in and after putting up an admirable performance in its debut week, Sonic X Shadow Generations appears to be struggling over a long distance.

The blue blur's latest adventure has slipped out of the top ten this week, winding up in 13th while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 both cling onto the gold and silver. Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuts in third, but it's a slightly quiet one on the Nintendo front.

In fact, only Super Mario Party Jamboree represents the Big N in the top five, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports hanging out a few positions below. Hey, at least Super Mario Bros. Wonder has popped back into proceedings — nice to see you again, bro!

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 2 2 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 55%, Switch 17%, Xbox 17%, PS4 12% NEW 3 Dragon Age: The Veilguard 5 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS5 33%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 2% 4 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree 7 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 7 The Sims 4: Life & Death 8 8 Nintendo Switch Sports NEW 9 Life is Strange: Double Exposure 18 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 11 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 10 12 Minecraft 3 13 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 47%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8% 11 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13 15 Astro Bot 15 16 Grand Theft Auto V NEW 17 Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Switch 88%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3% - 18 Silent Hill 2 23 19 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 28 20 WWE 2K24

22 21 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

38 22 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

25 23 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 42%, PS5 40%, PS4 14%, Xbox One 3% 26 24 Undisputed

- 25 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 85%, PS5 8%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 1% 30 26 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 53%, Xbox Series 24%, Switch 11%, PS5 11% NEW 27 My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

36 28 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

32 29 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 87%, PS4 13% NEW 30 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered

35 31 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

21 32 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 41%, Switch 40%, PS4 19% 37 33 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0% 31 34

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 35

Red Dead Redemption PS4 57%, Switch 43% - 36

Star Wars Outlaws

NEW 37

Poppy Playtime Triple Pack

- 38

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 39

Super Mario Odyssey

- 40

Luigi's Mansion 3



Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

