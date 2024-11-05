The latest UK charts are in and after putting up an admirable performance in its debut week, Sonic X Shadow Generations appears to be struggling over a long distance.
The blue blur's latest adventure has slipped out of the top ten this week, winding up in 13th while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 both cling onto the gold and silver. Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuts in third, but it's a slightly quiet one on the Nintendo front.
In fact, only Super Mario Party Jamboree represents the Big N in the top five, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports hanging out a few positions below. Hey, at least Super Mario Bros. Wonder has popped back into proceedings — nice to see you again, bro!
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 55%, Switch 17%, Xbox 17%, PS4 12%
|
NEW
|3
|
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|
5
|4
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 43%, PS5 33%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 2%
|
4
|
5
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
7
|
6
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
NEW
|
7
|
The Sims 4: Life & Death
|
8
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
NEW
|9
|
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
|
18
|10
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
6
|11
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
10
|12
|
Minecraft
|
3
|13
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|PS5 47%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8%
|
11
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|15
|Astro Bot
|
15
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
NEW
|17
|
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
|Switch 88%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3%
|
-
|18
|
Silent Hill 2
|
23
|19
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
28
|20
|
WWE 2K24
|
22
|21
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
|
38
|22
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
25
|23
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 42%, PS5 40%, PS4 14%, Xbox One 3%
|
26
|24
|
Undisputed
|
-
|25
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 85%, PS5 8%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 1%
|
30
|26
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS4 53%, Xbox Series 24%, Switch 11%, PS5 11%
|
NEW
|27
|
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
|
36
|28
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
32
|29
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 87%, PS4 13%
|
NEW
|30
|
Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
|
35
|31
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
21
|32
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|PS5 41%, Switch 40%, PS4 19%
|
37
|33
|
Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0%
|
31
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|35
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 57%, Switch 43%
|
-
|36
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
NEW
|37
|
Poppy Playtime Triple Pack
|
-
|38
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|39
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|40
|Luigi's Mansion 3
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 4
I used to cosplay as Sonic and I would sprint around the neighborhood while scarfing down chili dogs. Those were the days.
Welcome back to number 25, BLUEY. 😊
Jeez Horizon Remastered was really low on that list. Life is Strange didn’t exactly burst out of the gate either. Hope word of mouth keeps that series alive. I feel like reviewers didn’t quite “get” that one, given that it’s a very specific, niche series. Definitely didn’t deserve to be in the 70s on Meta and Opencritic, as it’s about as good as any other game in the series, but LiS2 also had a similar thing happen to it. Reading reviews for that felt sort of like CoD players reviewing JRPGs or vice versa.
To be fair, there are several newcomers this week along with the usual suspects so I'm not surprised to see Generations slightly outside of the the top 10.
Anyway, happy to see Hogwarts Legacy in 4th and still selling particularly well on Switch, Jamboree in 5th, the usual 8 Deluxe and Switch Sports in 6th and 8th and outside of the top 10 in particular Echoes of Wisdom in 11th and Astro Bot in 15th other than the abovementioned Generations!
