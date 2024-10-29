Sonic X Shadow Generations
Image: Sega

This week in the UK, Sonic X Shadow Generations has boosted itself onto the podium to land at number three in the boxed charts after Sega celebrated the game selling over one million copies at launch.

However, the region is once again demonstrating its love for shooting bad guys and shooting balls into goals, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 take their positions at number one and two respectively. We're happy to see Sonic and Shadow so high up though, and hopefully the game's success is a sign of more good things to come from the Blue Blur.

Elsewhere, several Nintendo titles take their seats within the top ten, and although Super Mario Party Jamboree has been pushed down the ladder a few rungs, it's still performing admirably alongside the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2

 2

EA Sports FC 25

 PS5 55%, Switch 16%, Xbox 16%, PS4 13%

NEW

 3

Sonic X Shadow Generations

 PS5 51%, Switch 29%, Xbox 12%, PS4 8%

1

 4

Super Mario Party Jamboree

3

5

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 38%, PS5 34%, PS4 23%, Xbox 2%

5

6

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

7

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8

 8

Nintendo Switch Sports

10

 9

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 64%, PS4 34%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%

11

 10

Minecraft

14

 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 12

Alan Wake II

12

 13 Astro Bot

-

 14

Batman: Arkham Knight

15

 15 Grand Theft Auto V

40

 16 Mafia Trilogy

13

 17

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

25

 18

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-

 19

Mad Max

6

 20

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

4

 21

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

 PS5 50%, Switch 28%, PS4 21%

16

 22

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

19

 23

Wreckfest

 PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

-

 24

Mortal Kombat X

18

 25

Lego Harry Potter Collection

 Switch 54%, PS5 24%, PS4 15%, Xbox 4%

9

 26 Undisputed

-

 27

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

-

 28

WWE 2K24

-

 29 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

22

 30

EA Sports FC 24

 PS4 52%, PS5 23%, Xbox 20%, Switch 5%

23

 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

28

 32 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 94%, PS4 6%

29

 33

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

-

 34
 Batman Arkham Collection

33

 35
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

35

 36

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

32

 37

Tramsformers Battlegrounds

 Switch 98%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%

30

 38

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

20

 39

Just Dance 2025 Edition

 Switch 93%, PS5 7%

37

 40
 Dark Souls Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

