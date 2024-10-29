This week in the UK, Sonic X Shadow Generations has boosted itself onto the podium to land at number three in the boxed charts after Sega celebrated the game selling over one million copies at launch.

However, the region is once again demonstrating its love for shooting bad guys and shooting balls into goals, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 take their positions at number one and two respectively. We're happy to see Sonic and Shadow so high up though, and hopefully the game's success is a sign of more good things to come from the Blue Blur.

Elsewhere, several Nintendo titles take their seats within the top ten, and although Super Mario Party Jamboree has been pushed down the ladder a few rungs, it's still performing admirably alongside the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.