The video game publisher Take-Two has officially sold its smaller label Private Division to an unnamed buyer for an undisclosed sum.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told Variety how "the buyer purchased substantially all of Private Division's existing and unreleased titles". He added how this was a "strategic decision" so the publisher could focus on growing its "core businesses for the long term". Take-Two also "continues to support" No Rest for the Wicked.

As highlighted by Bloomberg, some of the games in this transaction include Wētā Workshop's upcoming "cosy life-sim" Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game and a new action-adventure game by the Pokémon developer Game Freak.

This latest update on Private Division follows reports earlier this year about Take-Two shutting down the OlliOlli and Kerbal Space Program 2 developers which operated under this label.