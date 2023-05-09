The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program, and OlliOlli World publisher Private Division has announced it is partnering with Game Freak on a new game.

Described as an action-adventure, it doesn't have a final name yet but is being referred to as Project Bloom. Outside of that, we have a single piece of concept artwork:





We can't reveal too much yet... But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: We’re thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom We can't reveal too much yet... But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy May 9, 2023

Here's what Kota Furushima, Director at Game Freak, had to say about the news:

We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work. From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.

Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division, added:

Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak. We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.

Project Bloom does not yet have an announced release date, but is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.