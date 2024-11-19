We're getting closer to the final month of the year and that means the blue blur is ready to return in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

To build excitement, Sega has now shared a look at a new movie poster. As you can see Sonic and his friends are all featured, along with Eggman, Gerald Robotnik, and of course, the "ultimate lifeform" Shadow the Hedgehog. You can also see Shadow on his bike!

Sega has also used this opportunity to remind Sonic fans tickets will go on sale in "one week" (at least in the US).

In some other Sonic news recently, it's been revealed...spoiler alert...there will be another character reveal at the end of the latest movie. At this point in time, there's been no mention of a fourth outing, but it sounds like more adventures could be on the way!

The runtime for the third outing has also been confirmed, placing it in between the length of the first and second movie.