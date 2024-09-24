Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

We didn't expect a ton of news out of today's Sonic Central broadcast, but one thing we did expect was a brand new Sonic X Shadow Generations trailger. And, surprise, we got one!

It's another one for big Shadow the Hedgehog fans, as this one has a couple of deep cuts from Shadow's history in the series. Maria from Sonic Adventure 2 features prominently in the story trailer, which makes sense given the character's whole story arc. Plus, Shadow's story has been outlined a little bit thanks to the trailer description:

When a disturbing omen stirs Shadow's memories, he must relive his past.

Black Doom—Shadow's nemesis—reemerges and threatens to take over the world.

Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock new dark powers to save the world.

We've already seen Black Doom and stages from Sonic 06 from previous trailers, and today's trailer has even confirmed that Mephiles will be in the game.

The Year of Shadow continues to celebrate the Ultimate Lifeform perfectly, and we're loving all of these callbacks. Sonic X Shadow Generations isn't far out, now — it launches on 25th October — so let's hope it plays well on Switch.

Are you excited for Shadow's story in the upcoming rerelease? Let us know in the comments.