With December on the horizon, that means we're just a few short weeks away from the launch of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie from Paramount Pictures.

We've only had the one trailer so far, but to promote the upcoming second, Paramount has sent out a handful of genuine, functional Sega Genesis / Mega Drive cartridges. And no, we didn't get one. Boo. Still, creator Brielle Garcia has posted a video going over exactly what the cartridge does, which is just too kind.

From the start, the cart displays three options: 'Characters', 'Posters', and 'Unlock'. The former contains stills of each major character from the movie along with a short quote from the respective actors/voice actors. The 'Posters' option is fairly self explanatory, showcasing a bunch of posters promoting the movie, all of which you've likely already seen online.

The most interesting of the bunch, however, is the 'Unlock' feature. This contains a playable minigame in which you, as Sonic, must run away from Shadow. There's no way to win or lose the game, but if you input a classic Sonic 3 cheat code (Up, Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Up, Up), this will activate a fourth option from the main menu.

Labelled 'Trailer?', the fourth option is simply a date in which the second trailer will be premiered. That date, in case you're wondering, is 25th November 2024. Get hyped!

What do you make of this awesome promotion for the Sonic 3 movie? It's a shame there weren't more produced, but alas, we can't have everything. Let us know what you think with a comment down below.