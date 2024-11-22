Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

With December on the horizon, that means we're just a few short weeks away from the launch of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie from Paramount Pictures.

We've only had the one trailer so far, but to promote the upcoming second, Paramount has sent out a handful of genuine, functional Sega Genesis / Mega Drive cartridges. And no, we didn't get one. Boo. Still, creator Brielle Garcia has posted a video going over exactly what the cartridge does, which is just too kind.

From the start, the cart displays three options: 'Characters', 'Posters', and 'Unlock'. The former contains stills of each major character from the movie along with a short quote from the respective actors/voice actors. The 'Posters' option is fairly self explanatory, showcasing a bunch of posters promoting the movie, all of which you've likely already seen online.

The most interesting of the bunch, however, is the 'Unlock' feature. This contains a playable minigame in which you, as Sonic, must run away from Shadow. There's no way to win or lose the game, but if you input a classic Sonic 3 cheat code (Up, Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Up, Up), this will activate a fourth option from the main menu.

Labelled 'Trailer?', the fourth option is simply a date in which the second trailer will be premiered. That date, in case you're wondering, is 25th November 2024. Get hyped!