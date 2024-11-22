Ahead of the launch of Guilty Gear Strive on the Switch early next year, Arc System Works has this week rolled out a new update for the game which reportedly makes some notable changes to the title's 'Digital Figure' mode (aka its photo mode).

If you now try to view certain fighters from questionable angles, the characters will disappear, so you can't actually see anything! Below is a video of this change in motion, along with a translation about this update:

“We have adjusted the display restriction area that makes the figure invisible when certain parts of the figure are captured by the camera.”

As mentioned by Automaton Media, it seems this update could be a response to the age ratings of the PlayStation versions of Guilty Gear Strive recently being changed from a 'CERO B' rating (12-year-olds and above) to a 'CERO C' rating (15-year-olds and above) by the Japanese rating board (and potentially restricting the game's audience).

Guilty Gear Strive will be making its way across to the Nintendo Switch early next year on 23rd January 2025.