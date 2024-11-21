@JSC016 If you pay attention to what you buy you may be able to understand how microSD card works. Remember storage is not the only thing you should look for, read/write speed is also given in the product description too. Just look at these three microSD cards, two of those are 1.5tb and one is 1.0tb but if you read the description the PNY one is actually at 200mb/s while the SanDisk one is at 150mb/s while the Extreme one could go up to 190mb/s. Those numbers tell you how fast you could move/transfer and how fast data loads/process when upload onto those.

Now don't get me wrong, even with higher numbers some of those cards could still be slower when it comes to playing games on them than if you would had install when your games and play them via the internal hard drive itself but when it comes to moving data around or loading text and data within games, it may be faster. It really depends if you prefer more storage and slower read/write speed or you want faster read/write and decent storage.

Also pay attention to the C10 there on the card also, the bigger that number the more likely that microSD card won't corrupt on your device, if you buy one that had a much lower number like C3 or C5 then that means those microSD cards are prone to data corruption easily. They are not reliable, that also doesn't mean the C10 card won't corrupt either, it just means it will take longer for that one to corrupt if not handle properly. The U3 ones are way up there and won't corrupt on your device so those are more reliable than the C10 or any C# ones. If anything I recommend the U# ones. This is why you don't want to buy any cheap microSD card from places like AliExpress, Temu, or eBay cause a majority of those don't label those numbers or if they do they fake labeled it.





This is the kind of error message you will get if you bought a microSD card with lower C#. Data corruption are prone to happen if the microSD card is not handle properly meaning if you constantly take the card out while it's still processing data transfer or saving application to the ram. It could also corrupt if you put data files on there to which they don't belong to run on the device for example pictures of different file extension which your device doesn't support or you put PC digital games on your card when your device only accept Switch digital games.