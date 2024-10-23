Just recently, our hearts were collectively broken by the news that Ubisoft had effectively disbanded the team who brought us the magnificent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with a statement from the company confirming that staff members had been moved onto other projects.

However, according to a report from Insider Gaming, roughly a dozen staff members have migrated over to a development project currently operating under the codename 'Project Steamboat'. Take this with a grain of salt, but the report states that this is actually intended to be a remake of Rayman.

Originally released in 1995, Rayman would go on to spawn a popular platforming franchise for Ubisoft, with the team responsible for The Lost Crown developing what are arguably the best games in the franchise: Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends.

This new project is supposedly being pieced together by a team mainly located at Ubisoft Milan, with original Rayman creator Michel Ancel on board as a consultant. Ancel found himself at the heart of some controversy in recent years, however, after a report alleged of toxic behavior stemming from his leadership at Ubisoft. He has since staunchly denied such accusations.

Regardless, the prospect of a Rayman remake is certainly an exciting one, but we're currently not particularly confident in Ubisoft seeing it through to completion. As for the other Prince of Persia staff members, some have supposedly been moved to work on Beyond Good & Evil 2, while others are hard at work on the next Ghost Recon title.