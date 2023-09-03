Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Francisco shares his love of Rayman Legends as it celebrates its 10th anniversary — but also laments that it may have been a victim of its own success...
I’ve always had a soft spot for Rayman. While Nintendo and Rare duked it out for the N64’s platformer crown, I had no regrets about ignoring Super Mario 64, Donkey Kong 64, and Banjo-Kazooie to helicopter my way through The Glade of Dreams' robot pirate dystopia in Rayman 2: The Great Escape.
In the years that followed, I was crestfallen to see Rayman's undeserved fall from grace — not once, but twice. The first time was after the slightly disappointing Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, after which he was abandoned as Ubisoft’s family-friendly mascot, and was then brutally replaced by the Wii’s Rayman Raving Rabbids. But then as a brave new world of platforming — both HD and 2D — was ushered in by indie darling Braid and puzzle platformer Trine, Rayman was welcomed back to the world.
2011’s Rayman Origins was a glorious return to form, as well as a beautiful throwback to the series’ 2D roots. Michel Ancel and his experienced Ubisoft Montpellier team — the same developers now working on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — schooled the indie upstarts with their bustling levels and lush, painterly backdrops.
Two years later in August 2013 came Rayman Legends, the Wii U follow-up so good it simply blew my mind. Everything Origins did superbly, Legends did better.
Don’t Call It A Comeback
Rayman, Globox, the Teensies and crew were deservedly back in the limelight, and they’d never looked better. Rayman Legends has simply sensational visuals across its six worlds, and each level feels like French surrealist cartoons brought to life. Accessing each level through a portrait gallery, that Mario 64 nod was also a testament to the expert craft and imagination that made each and every level a work of art.
Players of the Switch version are well aware that Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition fully deserves its spot on our list of the most beautiful Switch games as well as being one of the best 2D platformers on the console. You could frame any moment from this game, with its watercolour backgrounds and comic book environmental details, and hang it on a wall to prove that two-dimensional doesn’t have to mean flat.
Even today, the game’s shapeshifting environments remain a rollercoaster of spectacle and cunning surprises. Nathan Drake would die for its virtuoso setpieces, Ubisoft applying Naughty Dog’s flair for the dramatic sequences to the 2D platformer with exhilarating panache.
All the set dressing in the world wouldn’t matter a jot if the game never imbued Rayman, Globox, Barbara or the Teensies with a sense of springing movement, delicate weight and precise momentum. Rayman tears through levels, his scurrying steps raise puffs of dust, and he pleasingly arches into a somersault at the peak of each bounding leap. At times he reaches a pace almost matching Sonic’s rocket-speed before those clunky yellow sneakers come to an elegant halt.
And it’s all tied together with a rollicking soundtrack that never fails to surprise with its never-ending stream of eclectic instruments. Add in a sense of physical comedy Charlie Chaplin would be proud of, and it combines into a hectic good-time party atmosphere the Rabbids simply can’t match.
Keep On Running
Ubisoft borrowed more than a few ideas from pared-back autorunners of the time like Bit.Trip Runner with Rayman Legends' music levels. In these, all you do is jump and punch to lusciously rearranged covers of popular songs as you tear through elaborately staged obstacles at breakneck speed.
Just like in Cadence of Hyrule, you’re encouraged to lose yourself to the beat and tap along to the rhythm; the moment when you become one with the music and are sucked into your surroundings is simply spellbinding. It was an unimaginably satisfying thrill, and I still get a shiver reliving the melodious tinkling while scooping up rising scales of Lums, or the way a guitar solo anticipates you smashing through a precarious tower of enemies. These songs and their spectacular surroundings get better and better as you sprint through a heavy metal castle siege in Castle Rock, or through dungeons and volcanic chambers away from soaring dragons in Dragon Slayer.
If you asked me what Rayman has in common with Sylvester Stallone before 2013, other than a penchant for solving their troubles with a punch, I’d draw a blank. But now they have one thing in common: Survivor’s 'Eye of the Tiger'.
Rayman Legend’s version was the soundtrack to one of my top 10 gaming moments, with Mariachi Madness’s version of the iconic track as you race through a desert’s escalating hazards and away from a fiery inferno. You clatter through skeletons donning top hats across fields of flowers to the strums of a Spanish guitar and the rasp of kazoos (who came up with that kazoo solo?). It’s joyful, ludicrous nonsense that captures the game’s wild, uninhibited spirit at its very best.
Ex-exclusive
Rayman Legends wasn’t intended to be a multiplatform title – it was destined to be a Wii U exclusive until Ubisoft got spooked over concerns that the game wouldn't sell well enough on Nintendo's console. Even though it did come to other platforms, the Wii U was designed with a fifth local multiplayer slot and the full suite of GamePad features with the grinning bug Murphy and his touch-control assistance.
Whatever platform the game came to, Rayman Legends was a simply delightful gem that wowed the critics — including Nintendo Life, of course — and should have fully rehabilitated the '90s "least cool" platforming hero. If you ask me, the game’s the joyous peak of a branch of pure 2D platforming before it all went just a bit Metroid-y.
But it was as good as it ever got for Rayman, Ubisoft foolishly decided that because their big-nosed limbless hero didn’t sell as much as the grizzled Assassins Creeds and frat-house Far Crys of this world, his peculiar fantasy world full of charming oddballs wasn’t worth a new entry. Ten years later, I’m still heartbroken about it. His appearance in the third Mario + Rabbids DLC should have given fans a spark of hope for the character's return ahead of his 30th birthday in 2025, but instead, he still feels like an afterthought.
The same capable team is now entrusted with reviving another beloved property in Prince of Persia. Ubisoft Montpellier have already proven their talent for reinvention, I’m sure what they’re working on is set to blow my mind yet again. Just spare a thought for us disappointed Rayman fans. We enjoyed our Rayman-issance while it lasted; enjoy the Prince of Persurgence while you can.
Do you love Rayman Legends? Do you want to see a direct sequel to it? Join us in The Glade of Dreams in the comments.
I am pretty sure this entry into the Rayman series sold insanely well for a non-Nintendo platformer game, and has had a crazy good run considering. Surely there was enough rationale for a follow up entry (Legends 2 or whatever), and it cannot be for fear of lack of sales that Ubisoft didn't deliver.
You know, instead of wishing for more.. Why not appreciate what we have? I'm also fairly certain Ubisoft as they are now will just ruin Rayman, so.. yeah.
Don't get me wrong though: I would LOVE to see another 2D Rayman like Origins or Legends.. I just don't see it happening unfortunately. But i'm still super grateful we got two splendid 2D Rayman games in the last ten years.
Hey remember when Ubisoft was fun?
Rayman Origins/Legends are two of the best non-Nintendo platformers I've played to date. Simply sensational games.
I'd take more in a heartbeat, but I'm satisfied with what we got.
I feel similarly about Mario + Rabbids, which will probably also be dead after this last entry underperformed.
Rayman Legends is better than any 2D platformer Nintendo put out since Super Mario World, and yes I'm including DK Tropical Freeze.
I have some hope though that SMB Wonder might finally beat it because of its crazy Wonder Flower mechanics.
I bought this game both on X360, Xbox One and on Switch just because it's such a darn good platformer. Especially with a couple of friends it's a good laugh. It's time for a sequel Ubisoft, make it happen.
@HotGoomba
"Hey remember when Ubisoft was fun?"
Yup, when Ubisoft have their Imagine and Petz games on Wii, NDS and 3DS.
Excellent read and fun retrospective. I’m glad we at least also got some great mobile titles in the same vein as the bonus levels. Still, I’m with you. Beautiful, painterly, 2D platformers are my favorite. Rayman does it so well. I would love to see more.
On topic, I personally prefer the Rabbids than the Rayman after I could getting along well with Rabbids from their games on Wii and Switch.
They are not modelesque characters but with right design and right outfits, they can be look better in Rabbids Party of Legends and Mario + Rabbids.
@lanztephan I hope Mario Wonder can dethrone this because honestly I’d put it ahead of every 2D platformer Nintendo has put out, including SMW.
…well, every one aside from Tropical Freeze. I’d have to play them both again to see which I like more, both games are masterpieces.
I'm sticking my neck out and saying that Legends is the best 2D platformer ever.
It provides the perfect amount of challenge and is dripping with creativity and most importantly fun- which is the point of video games after all.
Legends wasn’t so much of a step up from Origins though… it was more like Origins+. As much as I loved Rayman Legends, I think the key is walking a fine line of new content without feeling like they’re retreading old ground. Perhaps Ubisoft needs to take a message from how they handle Rayman and follow suit with their other franchises to allow room for them to breath.
I would love a Rayman 2 Revolution Remake
I'm bummed the Ubi Art engine was just dropped entirely after the two Rayman games, Child of Light and Valiant Hearts. It made beautiful games and I was hoping they'd license it out to indies.
@HotGoomba yes, a few days ago during my Assassin's Creed 2, Immortals and The Crew 2 sessions.
