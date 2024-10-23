Mario Party Jamboree favourite minigames
Image: Nintendo Life

We recently got a new entry in the Mario Party series - and the very best yet, no less, according to our sparkling review.

Yes, Super Mario Party Jamboree has been keeping several members of Team NL busy for the last week or so, and we've played our fair share of minigames at this point. Thankfully, with a whopping 112 to choose from, it's pretty rare that you come across the same game too often — something we appreciate given how many great ones there are!

Now that the Party has been pumping for a while, we thought it a good time to ask your opinion on the best minigames Jamboree has to offer. So, it's poll time!

With so many on offer, we're sure you'll have trouble whittling down your answers, so we've gone ahead and made things a bit easier for you: Not only do we have multiple options but multiple polls. We've split the polls up by minigame type, so all the Free-For-Alls separate from all the 'Vs.' games (1v3/2v2/Duels), and so on.

Hopefully that'll make selecting your picks a little easier. Feel free to check out our minigames guide if you need reminding exactly what each game entails. Again, 112!

Also, we haven't included a poll (hey, seven is enough, right?), but head into the comments and let us know the worst minigame going in your humble opinion. They can't all be winners.

What's the best Free-For-All minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best 'Vs.' minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Item minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Showdown minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Boss minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Kooplathon minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Kabloom-Squad minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

What's the best Rhythm minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

(You may select up to 2 answers)

Blimey. Mini or otherwise, that's a lot of games (and polls)!

Thanks for voting. Let us know your thoughts on the winners — and losers — below.