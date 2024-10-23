Now that the Party has been pumping for a while, we thought it a good time to ask your opinion on the best minigames Jamboree has to offer. So, it's poll time!
With so many on offer, we're sure you'll have trouble whittling down your answers, so we've gone ahead and made things a bit easier for you: Not only do we have multiple options but multiple polls. We've split the polls up by minigame type, so all the Free-For-Alls separate from all the 'Vs.' games (1v3/2v2/Duels), and so on.
Hopefully that'll make selecting your picks a little easier. Feel free to check out our minigames guide if you need reminding exactly what each game entails. Again, 112!
Also, we haven't included a poll (hey, seven is enough, right?), but head into the comments and let us know the worst minigame going in your humble opinion. They can't all be winners.
What's the best Free-For-All minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (63 votes)
- Big Top Quiz 0%
- Camera-Ready5%
- Cold Front2%
- Domination11%
- Gate Key-pers2%
- Granite Getaway3%
- Hammer It Home 0%
- Hot Cross Blocks3%
- Hot-Hot-Hop 0%
- Light-Wave Battle3%
- Lumber Tumble2%
- Night Lights2%
- Pickax Dash2%
- Platform Peril3%
- Rinks to Riches 0%
- Sandwiched22%
- Scare-ousel3%
- Shuttle Scuttle 0%
- Sled to the Edge3%
- Snag The Flags5%
- Stamp Out!10%
- Three Throw3%
- Thwomp the Difference 0%
- Tilt-a-Golf5%
- Tiny Triathlon5%
- Trample-line3%
- Treasure Divers3%
- Treetop Treasure2%
- Twist and Sort 0%
What's the best 'Vs.' minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (41 votes)
- All the Marbles2%
- Arch Rivals2%
- Blame it on the Crane12%
- Broozer Bash2%
- Cage Catch 0%
- Coin Corral 0%
- Cookie Cutters7%
- Defuse or Lose7%
- Dorrie Pedal-Paddle 0%
- Fast Fishing 0%
- Fuzzy Heights 0%
- Income Stream 0%
- Jump the Gun5%
- Lost and Pound 0%
- Match Makers 0%
- On-Again, Off-Again 0%
- Pickin' Produce2%
- Prime Cut15%
- Robo Arm Wrestle2%
- Rocky Rope Race 0%
- Shadow Play 0%
- Slappy-Go-Round7%
- Snow Brawl5%
- Squeaky Shakedown 0%
- Stone-Eye Bowling5%
- Sunset Standoff 0%
- Tricky Turntable2%
- Two-Axis Taxi12%
- Unfriendly Flying Object10%
What's the best Item minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (27 votes)
- A Stone's Throw15%
- Flip 'n Find19%
- Prize Drop22%
- Prize Line26%
- Roll with It19%
What's the best Showdown minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (55 votes)
- Daisy's Field Day2%
- DK's Conga Line4%
- Jr's Jauntlet4%
- Luigi Rescue Operation15%
- Mario's Three-peat9%
- Peach's Day Off4%
- Rosalina's Radical Race13%
- Walugi's Pinball Arcade22%
- Wario's Buzzer Beater9%
- Yoshi's Mountain Race20%
What's the best Boss minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (37 votes)
- Boss Sumo Bro Blitzers22%
- Bowser Crashers14%
- Dragoneel Slayers41%
- Mega Rocky Wrench Wreckers19%
- Mega Stingby Stonkers5%
What's the best Kooplathon minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (25 votes)
- Brick Breaker24%
- Burning Bridges 0%
- Castle Hassle4%
- Coin Conveyor12%
- Down the Hatch4%
- Fire Away4%
- Gold 'n Brown16%
- Lane Change8%
- Noggin Knock8%
- Sky-High Cannons 0%
- Sleight of Shell8%
- Spike's Gambit 0%
- The Floor Is Falling 0%
- Which Door Has More?12%
What's the best Kabloom-Squad minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (22 votes)
- Ball Volley9%
- Ballistic Bingo18%
- Bath Bob-ombs9%
- Chomp Wash18%
- Juiceworks9%
- Look This Way9%
- Match! That! Item! 0%
- Puzzle Pandemonium14%
- Ski-daddle9%
- Trading Cards5%
What's the best Rhythm minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (21 votes)
- Burger Builders19%
- Copycat Curry5%
- En Barb!5%
- Footlong Frenzy19%
- On the Beet10%
- Parfait the Course5%
- Short-Stack Chef10%
- Soup Troupe 0%
- Spread 'n Butter10%
- Whisk Cream19%
Blimey. Mini or otherwise, that's a lot of games (and polls)!
Thanks for voting. Let us know your thoughts on the winners — and losers — below.