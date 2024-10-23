Now that the Party has been pumping for a while, we thought it a good time to ask your opinion on the best minigames Jamboree has to offer. So, it's poll time!

With so many on offer, we're sure you'll have trouble whittling down your answers, so we've gone ahead and made things a bit easier for you: Not only do we have multiple options but multiple polls. We've split the polls up by minigame type, so all the Free-For-Alls separate from all the 'Vs.' games (1v3/2v2/Duels), and so on.

Hopefully that'll make selecting your picks a little easier. Feel free to check out our minigames guide if you need reminding exactly what each game entails. Again, 112!

Also, we haven't included a poll (hey, seven is enough, right?), but head into the comments and let us know the worst minigame going in your humble opinion. They can't all be winners.

What's the best Free-For-All minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Big Top Quiz Camera-Ready Cold Front Domination Gate Key-pers Granite Getaway Hammer It Home Hot Cross Blocks Hot-Hot-Hop Light-Wave Battle Lumber Tumble Night Lights Pickax Dash Platform Peril Rinks to Riches Sandwiched Scare-ousel Shuttle Scuttle Sled to the Edge Snag The Flags Stamp Out! Three Throw Thwomp the Difference Tilt-a-Golf Tiny Triathlon Trample-line Treasure Divers Treetop Treasure Twist and Sort (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Free-For-All minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (63 votes) Big Top Quiz 0% Camera-Ready 5 % Cold Front 2 % Domination 11 % Gate Key-pers 2 % Granite Getaway 3 % Hammer It Home 0% Hot Cross Blocks 3 % Hot-Hot-Hop 0% Light-Wave Battle 3 % Lumber Tumble 2 % Night Lights 2 % Pickax Dash 2 % Platform Peril 3 % Rinks to Riches 0% Sandwiched 22 % Scare-ousel 3 % Shuttle Scuttle 0% Sled to the Edge 3 % Snag The Flags 5 % Stamp Out! 10 % Three Throw 3 % Thwomp the Difference 0% Tilt-a-Golf 5 % Tiny Triathlon 5 % Trample-line 3 % Treasure Divers 3 % Treetop Treasure 2 % Twist and Sort 0%

What's the best 'Vs.' minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? All the Marbles Arch Rivals Blame it on the Crane Broozer Bash Cage Catch Coin Corral Cookie Cutters Defuse or Lose Dorrie Pedal-Paddle Fast Fishing Fuzzy Heights Income Stream Jump the Gun Lost and Pound Match Makers On-Again, Off-Again Pickin' Produce Prime Cut Robo Arm Wrestle Rocky Rope Race Shadow Play Slappy-Go-Round Snow Brawl Squeaky Shakedown Stone-Eye Bowling Sunset Standoff Tricky Turntable Two-Axis Taxi Unfriendly Flying Object (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best 'Vs.' minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (41 votes) All the Marbles 2 % Arch Rivals 2 % Blame it on the Crane 12 % Broozer Bash 2 % Cage Catch 0% Coin Corral 0% Cookie Cutters 7 % Defuse or Lose 7 % Dorrie Pedal-Paddle 0% Fast Fishing 0% Fuzzy Heights 0% Income Stream 0% Jump the Gun 5 % Lost and Pound 0% Match Makers 0% On-Again, Off-Again 0% Pickin' Produce 2 % Prime Cut 15 % Robo Arm Wrestle 2 % Rocky Rope Race 0% Shadow Play 0% Slappy-Go-Round 7 % Snow Brawl 5 % Squeaky Shakedown 0% Stone-Eye Bowling 5 % Sunset Standoff 0% Tricky Turntable 2 % Two-Axis Taxi 12 % Unfriendly Flying Object 10 %

What's the best Item minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? A Stone's Throw Flip 'n Find Prize Drop Prize Line Roll with It (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Item minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (27 votes) A Stone's Throw 15 % Flip 'n Find 19 % Prize Drop 22 % Prize Line 26 % Roll with It 19 %

What's the best Showdown minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Daisy's Field Day DK's Conga Line Jr's Jauntlet Luigi Rescue Operation Mario's Three-peat Peach's Day Off Rosalina's Radical Race Walugi's Pinball Arcade Wario's Buzzer Beater Yoshi's Mountain Race (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Showdown minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (55 votes) Daisy's Field Day 2 % DK's Conga Line 4 % Jr's Jauntlet 4 % Luigi Rescue Operation 15 % Mario's Three-peat 9 % Peach's Day Off 4 % Rosalina's Radical Race 13 % Walugi's Pinball Arcade 22 % Wario's Buzzer Beater 9 % Yoshi's Mountain Race 20 %

What's the best Boss minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Boss Sumo Bro Blitzers Bowser Crashers Dragoneel Slayers Mega Rocky Wrench Wreckers Mega Stingby Stonkers (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Boss minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (37 votes) Boss Sumo Bro Blitzers 22 % Bowser Crashers 14 % Dragoneel Slayers 41 % Mega Rocky Wrench Wreckers 19 % Mega Stingby Stonkers 5 %

What's the best Kooplathon minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Brick Breaker Burning Bridges Castle Hassle Coin Conveyor Down the Hatch Fire Away Gold 'n Brown Lane Change Noggin Knock Sky-High Cannons Sleight of Shell Spike's Gambit The Floor Is Falling Which Door Has More? (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Kooplathon minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (25 votes) Brick Breaker 24 % Burning Bridges 0% Castle Hassle 4 % Coin Conveyor 12 % Down the Hatch 4 % Fire Away 4 % Gold 'n Brown 16 % Lane Change 8 % Noggin Knock 8 % Sky-High Cannons 0% Sleight of Shell 8 % Spike's Gambit 0% The Floor Is Falling 0% Which Door Has More? 12 %

What's the best Kabloom-Squad minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Ball Volley Ballistic Bingo Bath Bob-ombs Chomp Wash Juiceworks Look This Way Match! That! Item! Puzzle Pandemonium Ski-daddle Trading Cards (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Kabloom-Squad minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (22 votes) Ball Volley 9 % Ballistic Bingo 18 % Bath Bob-ombs 9 % Chomp Wash 18 % Juiceworks 9 % Look This Way 9 % Match! That! Item! 0% Puzzle Pandemonium 14 % Ski-daddle 9 % Trading Cards 5 %

What's the best Rhythm minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Burger Builders Copycat Curry En Barb! Footlong Frenzy On the Beet Parfait the Course Short-Stack Chef Soup Troupe Spread 'n Butter Whisk Cream (You may select up to 2 answers) What's the best Rhythm minigame in Super Mario Party Jamboree? (21 votes) Burger Builders 19 % Copycat Curry 5 % En Barb! 5 % Footlong Frenzy 19 % On the Beet 10 % Parfait the Course 5 % Short-Stack Chef 10 % Soup Troupe 0% Spread 'n Butter 10 % Whisk Cream 19 %

Blimey. Mini or otherwise, that's a lot of games (and polls)!

Thanks for voting. Let us know your thoughts on the winners — and losers — below.