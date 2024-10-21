If you've been spending your weekend rolling dice with Mario and the gang and have thoughts to share, you're in luck! It's time to let us know what you make of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

This one promised the "biggest Mario Party yet" and it appears to have done just that. With seven playable boards, a couple of new characters (welcome, Pauline and Ninji) and game modes offering a range of options for single-player, local or online co-op, this sure seems like a party to remember.

At least, we thought so. In our 9/10 review of the game, the wonderful PJ O'Reilly called it "the best Mario Party to date," praising just about every aspect it had to offer — even if a full game can be a bit of a time dump. It's currently sitting at a 'Generally Favourable' 82 on Metacritic, which isn't too bad when you consider how frustrating those Bonus Stars can be.