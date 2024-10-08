Although we're now on the cusp of the Switch "successor" announcement, Nintendo is still rolling out regular updates for its current generation hybrid system.

With this in mind, it's today bumped up the Switch firmware to Version 19.0.0. According to the official patch notes, this is another super stable update to improve the overall user experience. Here's the full rundown:

Ver. 19.0.0 (Released October 8, 2024)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Dataminer 'OatmealDome' is investigating what's going on behind the scenes with this latest update. If we hear anything else, we'll let you know.

The previous Switch system update (Version 18.1.0) arrived in June and was linked to the May update which discontinued integration with certain social platforms.