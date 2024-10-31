Wow, that's a lot of new releases. Yes, thanks to Famitsu, we now have a view of the latest charts data from Japan, and despite an avalanche of new games (several duplicates, granted), Super Mario Party Jamboree has managed to hold all of them off to claim the top prize. Now of course, if you add together the sales for every SKU for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, it's easily sold the most, so that's something to keep in mind.

Otherwise, we've also got Sonic X Shadow Generations coming in at number ten with 7,021 copies sold, showing that the franchise's popularity in Japan really isn't quite what it used to be; certainly not compared to the West, at least.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 81,393 308,962 2

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Switch 70,367 NEW 3 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven PS5 32,157 NEW 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS5 26,947 NEW 5 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Switch 12,411 NEW 6 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven PS4 12,367 NEW 7 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 PS5 10,182 79,260 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 7,567 288,879 9 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake PS5 7,133 NEW 10 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 7,021 NEW

Hardware sees little change this week, but the Switch has enjoyed a slight uptick in sales. The OLED is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the Switch Lite. Meanwhile, Xbox is still struggling to gain any kind of foothold, even with the recent introduction of the Series X - Digital Edition.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 46,256 8,092,295 2 Switch Lite 15,790 6,167,667 3 PlayStation 5 9,829 5,242,422 4 Switch 5,678 19,928,186 5 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 2,116 863,335 6 Xbox Series S 557

321,845

7

Xbox Series X - Digital Edition

536 3,367

8

Xbox Series X

108 307,942

9 PS4 38 7,928,656

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.