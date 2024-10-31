Wow, that's a lot of new releases. Yes, thanks to Famitsu, we now have a view of the latest charts data from Japan, and despite an avalanche of new games (several duplicates, granted), Super Mario Party Jamboree has managed to hold all of them off to claim the top prize. Now of course, if you add together the sales for every SKU for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, it's easily sold the most, so that's something to keep in mind.
Otherwise, we've also got Sonic X Shadow Generations coming in at number ten with 7,021 copies sold, showing that the franchise's popularity in Japan really isn't quite what it used to be; certainly not compared to the West, at least.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware sees little change this week, but the Switch has enjoyed a slight uptick in sales. The OLED is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the Switch Lite. Meanwhile, Xbox is still struggling to gain any kind of foothold, even with the recent introduction of the Series X - Digital Edition.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|46,256
|8,092,295
|2
|Switch Lite
|
15,790
|6,167,667
|3
|PlayStation 5
|9,829
|5,242,422
|4
|
Switch
|
5,678
|19,928,186
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|2,116
|863,335
|6
|Xbox Series S
|557
|321,845
|7
|Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|536
|3,367
|8
|Xbox Series X
|
108
|307,942
|9
|PS4
|38
|7,928,656
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
The sales figure that Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven got is what Visions of Mana could had gotten had Square Enix not ignore the Switch platform in Japan. I would had triple dipped on Visions of Mana like I did Romancing SaGa 2 had it got a Switch version. This is also surprising too considering this was the second time Romancing SaGa 2 got remade on Switch so a higher sales figure was unlikely but it did. Also odd that only the Switch version of Sonic X Shadow Generations made it to the top 10, seem like Sony is not doing a good job of marketing their versions of that game for the Japanese crowd.
Those are shockingly low numbers for a Sonic game. Especially compared to Call of Duty. Really hope Sega doesn't write it off as a failure because I want more characters to be playable in Sonic games again.
Do japanese people not like Sonic? Those are horrible numbers
@JR150 Didn't it sell 1mio copies within it's first day? I'd say that very good, just not in the japanese market
Love to see Jamboree on top and immediately behind it Romancing SaGa 2 (unsurprisingly selling better on Switch)!
Also happy to see in the top 10 even though at its bottom Echoes of Wisdom, Three Kingdoms and Sonic X Shadow Generations (again, unsurprisingly selling better on Switch) other than Switch selling well as usual.
