Mario Party Jamboree
Wow, that's a lot of new releases. Yes, thanks to Famitsu, we now have a view of the latest charts data from Japan, and despite an avalanche of new games (several duplicates, granted), Super Mario Party Jamboree has managed to hold all of them off to claim the top prize. Now of course, if you add together the sales for every SKU for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, it's easily sold the most, so that's something to keep in mind.

Otherwise, we've also got Sonic X Shadow Generations coming in at number ten with 7,021 copies sold, showing that the franchise's popularity in Japan really isn't quite what it used to be; certainly not compared to the West, at least.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales
1 Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 81,393 308,962
2

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Switch

 70,367

NEW
3 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

PS5

 32,157 NEW
4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PS5

 26,947 NEW
5 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake

Switch

 12,411 NEW
6 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

PS4

 12,367 NEW
7

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

PS5

 10,182 79,260
8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Switch

7,567

 288,879
9 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake

PS5

 7,133

NEW
10

Sonic X Shadow Generations

 Switch 7,021 NEW

Hardware sees little change this week, but the Switch has enjoyed a slight uptick in sales. The OLED is once again on top, followed not-so-closely by the Switch Lite. Meanwhile, Xbox is still struggling to gain any kind of foothold, even with the recent introduction of the Series X - Digital Edition.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales
1 Switch OLED 46,256 8,092,295
2 Switch Lite

15,790

 6,167,667
3 PlayStation 5 9,829 5,242,422
4

Switch

5,678

 19,928,186
5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition

 2,116 863,335
6 Xbox Series S 557
 321,845
7
 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
 536 3,367
8
 Xbox Series X

108

 307,942
9 PS4 38 7,928,656

