The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and as expected, Super Mario Party Jamboree has taken the region by storm, selling an impressive 227,569 units at launch. Remember these charts only account for boxed copies too, so digital sales will drive the total number up nicely.

It's a solid week for the PlayStation 5, mind, with Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 coming in second place with 69,078 units sold, while Metaphor: ReFantazio finds representation on both the PS4 and PS5 in the top ten.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is still performing reasonably well, though it's safe to say that the initial boom of interest is beginning to dwindle, as the latest title sells an additional 13,273 units.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (14th - 20th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 227,569 NEW 2

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 PS5 69,078 NEW 3 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 13,273 281,312 4 Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO PS5 12,928 76,850 5 Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5 12,492 95,319 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 7,605 6,033,177 7 Minecraft Switch 5,408 3,657,912 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,665 7,935,333 9 Metaphor: ReFantazio PS4 4,610 29,995 10 Silent Hill 2 PS5 4,287 33,661

Hardware for this week is another familiar image. The Switch OLED leads the pack with a further 37,294 units sold, followed by the Switch Lite with 16,911. PS5 has just about managed to cross the 10K threshold across its two SKUs, but Xbox is once again floundering near the bottom of the pile.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (14th - 20th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 37,294 8,046,039 2 Switch Lite 16,911 6,151,877 3 PlayStation 5 9,649 5,232,593 4 Switch 4,648 19,922,508 5 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,666

861,219

6

Xbox Series S

1,460

321,288

7

Xbox Series X

147 307,834

8

PlayStation 4

34 7,928,618



