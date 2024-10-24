The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and as expected, Super Mario Party Jamboree has taken the region by storm, selling an impressive 227,569 units at launch. Remember these charts only account for boxed copies too, so digital sales will drive the total number up nicely.
It's a solid week for the PlayStation 5, mind, with Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 coming in second place with 69,078 units sold, while Metaphor: ReFantazio finds representation on both the PS4 and PS5 in the top ten.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is still performing reasonably well, though it's safe to say that the initial boom of interest is beginning to dwindle, as the latest title sells an additional 13,273 units.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware for this week is another familiar image. The Switch OLED leads the pack with a further 37,294 units sold, followed by the Switch Lite with 16,911. PS5 has just about managed to cross the 10K threshold across its two SKUs, but Xbox is once again floundering near the bottom of the pile.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (14th - 20th Oct)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|37,294
|8,046,039
|2
|Switch Lite
|16,911
|6,151,877
|3
|PlayStation 5
|9,649
|5,232,593
|4
|
Switch
|
4,648
|19,922,508
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,666
|861,219
|6
|Xbox Series S
|1,460
|321,288
|7
|Xbox Series X
|147
|307,834
|8
|PlayStation 4
|
34
|7,928,618
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 5
Nintendo Life, What exactly are your referencing with that title?
PS5 sales is still stable at 9,000+ unit. 🙂
Not bad. ☺
And PS4 is still selling in Japan too despite of very low number.
you have to wonder if the state of the japanese economy is causing sales numbers to be lower for some of these games..or the percentage of game sale are becoming more digital with each passing day...
Considering that Alarmo possibly prevented the Switch 2 from being a victim of the Nintendo Console Curse, I wonder how well that will sell when it launches.
PS: That is an insane title.
Love to see Jamboree in first with more than 200k copies physically in Japan alone!
Also happy to see Echoes of Wisdom in third, Sparking Zero in fourth, Metaphor in fifth and Silent Hill 2 at least in the top 10 still apart from the usual Switch suspects and that Switch itself keeps on selling well!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...