Famitsu has served up our latest look at the Japanese gaming charts and after two weeks at the top, Zelda has fallen.

Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has dropped down to fifth this week (still with an impressive 19,710 sales, mind you) as a host of new releases mix things up.

It's Metaphor: ReFantazio on PS5 that claims the top spot this week, putting up 82,827 on Sony's latest system and an additional 25,385 on PS4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero debuts in second while the Silent Hill 2 remake on PS5 snatches the last podium spot.

Of course, the familiar Nintendo faces are a little further down the top 10, but it's nice to see Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord cropping up at sixth in its debut week with a crisp 8,061 sales.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (7th - 13th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5 82,827 82,827 2

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero PS5 63,922 63,922 3 Silent Hill 2 PS5 29,374 29,374 4 Metaphor: ReFantazio PS4 25,385 25,385 5 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 19,710 268,039 6 Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Switch 8,061 8,061 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 6,372 6,025,572 8 Minecraft Switch 4,695 3,652,504 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,310 7,936,668 10 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 4,188 1,442,980

The hardware charts are completely unchanged since last week. The Switch OLED and Lite still lead the pack (all three SKUs combining for 55,082 sales this week), while the two PS5 models continue to see a sales decrease following the console price hike in Japan.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (7th - 13th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 33,253 8,008,745 2 Switch Lite 16,975 6,134,966 3 PlayStation 5 9,877

5,222,944

4

Switch 4,854 19,917,860

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,927

859,553

6

Xbox Series S

289

319,828

7

Xbox Series X

136 307,687

8

PlayStation 4

29 7,928,584



