If you were a fan of Dave The Diver on Nintendo Switch, then you might want to buckle up for more games from the IP in the future.

As reported by VGC, CEO of Mintrocket Jaeho Hwang has stated his intention to expand the Dave the Diver IP into multiple spin-off titles. This decision came from the newly-established 'independence' of Mintrocket from its once-parent company Nexon.

According to Hwang, being independent means that a focus on game development over pitching ideas to another entity is enabled, meaning that Hwang can now look to expand Dave the Diver as he sees fit.

"I want to expand the Dave the Diver IP itself. I think that’s every director’s dream, since we have a relatable character. But actually, we didn’t go really deep into the personal stories in Dave the Diver, because we wanted to keep the game very casual. "So as a director, besides the story DLC that we’re working on right now, I also want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole. In that sense, the games’ genres can be different. Maybe one day, if we start to make a Dave’s backstory game, we could make Dave [another profession]. He’s always been a diver, so we really haven’t thought about how we should move with Dave.”

It's should come as no surprise that more Dave the Diver entries will likely be in the works given the game's positive critical reception and sales upwards of 4 million copies. In our own review, we stated that "it's one of the few games to come out this year that rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new", slapping a score of 9/10 onto the end.

We're excited to see what happens with the Dave the Diver IP in the months and years to come.