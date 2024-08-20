Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Dave The Diver just cannot stop, can he? Now he's teaming up with three more properties via crossover content, and all of them are arriving in October 2024.

This time around, Dave will be teaming up with American singer-songwriter mxmtoon, 2024 smash hit Balatro, and the medieval-style simulation Potion Craft. It's unclear whether the crossover content will be free or paid DLC.

With mxmtoon, the singer will be joining Dave on his many dives. For Balatro, it looks like you'll be able to play the deck-based game down with the mermaids. And Potion Craft will allow you to buy rare mushrooms to create new dishes.

This is just the latest round of crossover content for Dave The Diver — he's already tackled Godzilla and gone sailing with Dredge. What's next for the excellent diving adventure / sushi restaurant manager? Your guess is as good as ours!

Will you be checking out this new Dave The Diver content? Let us know in the comments.