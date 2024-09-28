There have been all sorts of rumours popping up about the Switch "successor" and now another individual has chimed in.

The latest claims about Nintendo's next-generation hardware come from Ruben Mercado - the CEO of video game accessories manufacturer Blade. Speaking to the Spanish website Vandal on a podcast recently, Mercado said the new device is apparently "done" and "ready" to go.

To add to this, the exec said Blade already has access to near-final versions of the hardware and believes the new Nintendo system will have a simultaneous worldwide launch in March or April of next year.

The timing of the new system's release will apparently depend on Nintendo's financials for the current year, with claims it could launch in March if sales do not meet the company's expectations or at the beginning of the new financial year in April 2025 if the results are positive.

Mercado also addressed some other rumours tied to the 'Switch 2' such as the magnetic Joy-Con controllers. He says they'll have a "locking system" to keep them attached to the system. The peripheral maker also says its current line of analogue stick covers won't be compatible with the new device, as the new sticks are different.

Although this is coming from an accessory maker's CEO, take everything here with a grain of salt. And keep in mind we're still waiting for Nintendo's official Switch "successor" announcement - taking place "this fiscal year" which ends in March 2025.

A rumour in August of this year suggested Nintendo's Switch successor would not arrive in the current financial year.