A new report from Nikkei Asia has corroborated previous reports that the 'Switch 2' - the affectionately named successor to the Switch - will release at some point in 2025, with the report stating that the console won't launch until March 2025 "at the earliest".

Nikkei states that the reasoning behind the apparent delay from 2024 is so Nintendo can potentially avoid the stock shortages that plagued the Switch upon its own launch in 2017 and avoid resales. The firm is also reportedly keen to allow developers more time to get their titles in sufficient shape for launch.

The report also states that Nintendo will leverage its marketing expertise with popular franchises in its gaming catalogue. In other words, if Mario pops up at some point, don't be surprised.

According to the latest figures from Nintendo, the Switch has now sold over 139 million units since its launch in 2017. Many are eagerly awaiting official news of a successor, with Nintendo's share price even taking a slight dive after initial reports of a 'delay' into 2025 (though it's creeping back up again at the time of writing).