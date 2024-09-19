Following the announcement of new Mario-themed bundles in the US and certain other locations, Nintendo has now lifted the lid on three more bundles for the European market.

This includes two Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundles that come with the game pre-installed and include a 12-month Switch Online subscription:

"The Nintendo Switch Lite console bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons are available in two colours, with the Isabelle Aloha Edition sporting Coral and the Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition featuring Turquoise. With designs inspired by the game, these cosy consoles let players bring their own island paradise with them wherever they go. Both bundles arrive with the game pre-installed, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership included."

And along with this, is a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle which comes with the Leg Strap accessory, a pre-installed copy of the game and a 12-month subscription:

"The Nintendo Switch console bundle with Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con comes with Nintendo Switch Sports pre-installed and a Leg Strap accessory, as well as a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Anyone can grab a Joy-Con controller and use real-world movements to get their body moving in the latest title in the Wii Sports series, featuring eight action-packed sports: volleyball, badminton, basketball, bowling, football, chambara, tennis and golf. Players can use the included Leg Strap accessory to unleash impressive volleys in football, in both Shoot-Out mode and in one-on-one or four-on-four matches."

