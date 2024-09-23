Nintendo 2024 Christmas Bundles
Image: Nintendo Life

Retail listings for Nintendo's latest holiday console bundles are now live across the US and UK, giving us an opportunity to get our hands on a lovely new Nintendo Switch with a variety of added goodies thrown in at no extra cost.

You'll find all the links you need to order Nintendo's 2024 Christmas offerings below; the US deals are centred around bundles containing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, whilst the UK bundles are a little more varied this year. The savings shown are based on the usual total cost of buying all bundled items separately.

Nintendo 2024 Christmas Bundles - US

US buyers can pick up either a standard Nintendo Switch, or the premium Nintendo Switch OLED Model console with the system's best-selling game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included at no extra cost. Both bundles also include a free 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to play games online and access Nintendo's subscription-exclusive library of classic games.

Both bundles can be ordered from Best Buy and GameStop as we speak:

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo 2024 Christmas Bundles - UK

There are four different console bundles in Nintendo's European holiday lineup this year.

Two special edition Nintendo Switch Lite systems are available, each coming with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at no additional cost. Elsewhere, we have a Nintendo Switch Sports set which includes the game and a 12-month Switch Online subscription, and a Switch OLED Model bundle containing the online subscription and a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition + Switch Online 12-Months
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle Aloha Edition + Switch Online 12-Months
Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Nintendo Switch Sports Set + Switch Online 12-Months
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Switch Online 12-Months
