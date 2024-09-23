Retail listings for Nintendo's latest holiday console bundles are now live across the US and UK, giving us an opportunity to get our hands on a lovely new Nintendo Switch with a variety of added goodies thrown in at no extra cost.

You'll find all the links you need to order Nintendo's 2024 Christmas offerings below; the US deals are centred around bundles containing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, whilst the UK bundles are a little more varied this year. The savings shown are based on the usual total cost of buying all bundled items separately.

Nintendo 2024 Christmas Bundles - US

US buyers can pick up either a standard Nintendo Switch, or the premium Nintendo Switch OLED Model console with the system's best-selling game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included at no extra cost. Both bundles also include a free 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to play games online and access Nintendo's subscription-exclusive library of classic games.

Both bundles can be ordered from Best Buy and GameStop as we speak:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo 2024 Christmas Bundles - UK

There are four different console bundles in Nintendo's European holiday lineup this year.

Two special edition Nintendo Switch Lite systems are available, each coming with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at no additional cost. Elsewhere, we have a Nintendo Switch Sports set which includes the game and a 12-month Switch Online subscription, and a Switch OLED Model bundle containing the online subscription and a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

