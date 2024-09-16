Hot on the heels of last week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle in Australia, Nintendo has announced two new Switch bundles which include Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Due out early this fall — so probably sometime next month — the bundles will include a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the aforementioned 12 Months of NSO, and either an OLED or a regular Switch model. The Booster Course Pass DLC is not included. (We originally stated that the DLC was not confirmed, though the box states that it includes 'Full Game Download', not mentioning DLC. We've updated the wording here to reflect this)

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and the Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be available early this fall. Both bundles include a digital code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership! pic.twitter.com/kYX0xr0yUK September 16, 2024

If this feels like déjà vu, well, you're not wrong. Nintendo launched an OLED bundle for Mario Kart 8 last year in Australia. And similar bundles have launched every holiday period.

Rumours of multiple new Switch bundles were doing the rounds last week, and now we've had a couple of these confirmed. We'll have to see what other ones are on the horizon.

Do you, somehow, know someone who doesn't have a Switch or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Will you be snapping this up? Let us know in the comments.