Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Bundle
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

Hot on the heels of last week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle in Australia, Nintendo has announced two new Switch bundles which include Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Due out early this fall — so probably sometime next month — the bundles will include a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the aforementioned 12 Months of NSO, and either an OLED or a regular Switch model. The Booster Course Pass DLC is not included. (We originally stated that the DLC was not confirmed, though the box states that it includes 'Full Game Download', not mentioning DLC. We've updated the wording here to reflect this)

If this feels like déjà vu, well, you're not wrong. Nintendo launched an OLED bundle for Mario Kart 8 last year in Australia. And similar bundles have launched every holiday period.

Rumours of multiple new Switch bundles were doing the rounds last week, and now we've had a couple of these confirmed. We'll have to see what other ones are on the horizon.

Do you, somehow, know someone who doesn't have a Switch or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Will you be snapping this up? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com]