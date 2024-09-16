Hot on the heels of last week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle in Australia, Nintendo has announced two new Switch bundles which include Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.
Due out early this fall — so probably sometime next month — the bundles will include a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the aforementioned 12 Months of NSO, and either an OLED or a regular Switch model. The Booster Course Pass DLC is not included. (We originally stated that the DLC was not confirmed, though the box states that it includes 'Full Game Download', not mentioning DLC. We've updated the wording here to reflect this)
If this feels like déjà vu, well, you're not wrong. Nintendo launched an OLED bundle for Mario Kart 8 last year in Australia. And similar bundles have launched every holiday period.
Rumours of multiple new Switch bundles were doing the rounds last week, and now we've had a couple of these confirmed. We'll have to see what other ones are on the horizon.
Do you, somehow, know someone who doesn't have a Switch or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Will you be snapping this up? Let us know in the comments.
I have a feeling that the more bundles that appear, the closer we are to the switch 2 release...
Should have included the booster pass instead.
Still gotta pay extra for Tour tracks
The rumors were true.... several new bundles. What were the other rumors that went along with those? Seems some real leaks actually happened.
Who needs a Switch 2 if instead you can have 2 Switch?
This is a joke. The special edition feels incredibly lazy just a standard console with an art cover and a game code. They completely missed the chance to create something amazing like they did in the past with the 3ds Super Mario Black and White Edition or other 3ds special edition consoles. Even recent Switch editions like the Splatoon 3, Zelda or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consoles, had so much more effort put into them.
@msvt That the sky is blue and Christmas will happen this year…
Switch bundles in time for Chrisrmas??? What sorcery is this!?!
Why not? Seems like a "no-brainer" to bundle one of the best selling games of all time with the Switch before the holiday season kicks in. This might be the best casual game as an entry point into the Switch.
Although, I highly doubt this is the type of product that will sell a second Switch to someone who already has one. If they wanted to reach that market too, all they would have needed to do is make the system look cool. Like, racing stickers from the game on the back, and the actual system in checkered black & white.
At this point, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe looks unattractive in my eyes when Nintendo keep selling Switch bundle with digital code inside.
It was like keep perpetuate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only game we must play.
I will take some different route by playing 3rd party kart games for different experience and not just stuck on one franchise only.
This is like…. What, the 3rd time Nintendo has done a Switch+Mario Kart 8 bundle? I understand why though.
There are people who don't own Mario kart 8 in the world?
Wait, this doesnt include the actual booster bundle? You have to pay the extra for it? Money grabbing at its best
Yep, regardless of Switch's successor they obviously want to sell more Switches this holiday to those who don't pay attention to that or don't care about it (also considering its most likely higher cost compared to Switch) and the easiest way to do so is having bundles including their most popular game, 8 Deluxe... and of course they won't include the Booster Course Pass when they hope people will subscribe to NSO + Expansion Pack for it (and if the don't want to then those will buy it separately)!
Rumor has it Switch 2 will launch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition.
@Poodlestargenerica Apparently there's more than 6 billion people either unable or unwilling to buy it, based on it having shifted just over 60 million copies. Similar number as haven't bought Minecraft and GTAV.
And with that useless bit of data, I'm off for a burger.
There are plenty of children, of around the same age as the Switch, who are putting this on their X-mas wish list. An evergreen title, like MK, is an obvious choice for such a bundle.
@Skunkfish
Guess bundles were kind of an easy guess too
It's quite remarkable how Nintendo can get away with stingily offering hardware bundles with a decade old game and not even include the DLC.
And yet even without a discount, Mario Kart continues to sell like hotcakes (and move hardware).
@JSC016 : Third time? It seems that they've done it every year since launch, just in time for black Friday.
Is the game and online membership at no extra cost?
Starting to believe the rumours of a Switch 2 reveal in October now….they are clearly doing a last ditch attempt to sell off as many of those Switches as possible in the next few months.
Great bundles, clearly, Nintendo wants to have one last stellar holiday season with the Switch, next year will be the next console's time to shine.
@Johnny44 as the Switch was revealed on October 20th, 2016? That's not a rumor, it's just common sense assumption hehehe. I always thought that the reveal would be in October, because of the Switch reveal.
@AlanaHagues
"It's not confirmed whether the DLC is included"
The bundle boxes says:
"BONUS
FULL GAME DOWNLOAD".
It's probably just to emphasize that it's not just a demo.
If the Booster DLC was included, I'm pretty sure it would be clearly marked on the front of the boxes, which it is not.
Nintendo probably hopes many of the ones buying these will buy the DLC as well.
Giving away an extra 48 courses might be a bit much to ask perhaps, and if one does not have Mario Kart 8, the original 48 should be enough for a while.
@SillyG Please correct me if I’m wrong, but it seemed like Nintendo always resold the exact same console bundle every Black Friday. These seem to be actual new bundles. I’m still rolling my eyes at it though.
@dkxcalibur actually I disagree. I was looking at getting a switch for my kids this year (and of course Switch 2 later) and I was hoping a bundle would come out to sweeten the deal. I already have MK8 physically but I'll keep the digital code for my main Switch. So even longtime Switch owners might pick this up as a backup. the 12 month membership is only $20 but that's still extra value
@Bunkerneath They get the standard 12-month online subscription for free ($19.99 value). They can upgrade to the Expansion Pack for $30 that includes the booster pack and N64, GBA, Genesis, and Animal Crossing/Splatoon DLC. I think it's a pretty good deal — not a cash grab.
Mario Kart 8 is a decade old at this point. Nintendo really milked that game for everything it had.
Aren't they undercutting potential Switch 2 sales with this? Most people who still have to buy the console, won't shell out another 400-450 in a year or so.
@Lofoten I saw that. I guess I was erring on the side of caution or being hopeful! I'll change the wording, anyway.
That's like $105 off the console. That's a decent bundle!
MK8 $60
NSO 1year $20
If that includes the MK8 expansion DLC $25
Nintendo, release new Switch bundles before the holidays? Sorcery. Never would've guessed.
@JSC016 : If by "new" you mean a 12 month NSO subscription instead of 3 months, then... maybe?
@Everythingnotsaved: That's a calculated risk I think Nintendo is willing to take. They have no idea how their next system will perform in the market. Once it is available, people new-to-gaming might be convinced to purchase, even if they already have recently bought a Switch, perhaps even this specific bundle. As such, they might as well add numbers to the sales of the Switch, which they know has sold like hotcakes. At this moment, the next system is not a guaranteed profit-maker. The Switch has been, and probably still is. Plus, it is something that Nintendo would love to wear as a badge. The Switch might end with sales numbers surpassing other consoles from other co.s (Microsoft, Sony, etc.).
@Everyone-Else:This is typical for the Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/etc. season, especially when Nintendo is nearing release of information on the Switch successor. That's common sense. They want to catch any late adopters, or people interested in another Switch, perhaps even as a replacement for an already-owned, and well worn Switch.
"The Booster Course Pass DLC is not included."
That's some BS right there. If the pass where only halfway done then I'd be like ok, can't include what isn't out yet, but it's done. The game should probably ONLY be available "complete' by now.
Giving away NO for free for a year while including the MK8 DLC in the upper level is also kind of lame marketing. At least include NO+ for a year so people can play the dlc.
Oh well. Are these Switch selling at normal price, $300 and $350? If so I guess whatever is included is included. Really wish these bundle announcements would include the price. 🤑
@SillyG Oh, I didn’t realize the previous bundle included NSO. I appreciate the clarification.
@bleeflooflah I'm happy you'll be able to take advantage of the bundle.
Personally I would prefer the base system and buy whatever game you want. I highly doubt you're going to get the game and pass for the basic system price. Nintendo will charge you for the game at least. You may get the pass for free or at a discount though.
you would think nintendo would lower the price if they want these bundles to sell....
@Edu23XWiiU I didn’t know when the Switch was revealed, I got mine in year three or so and even then I thought a Pro version was around the corner and hung on for a few months lol.
Ah I see Nintendo is preparing for the next console! They be grinding for all the last second sales.
