Private Division and Wētā Workshop have announced that Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will be getting its own showcase as part of the upcoming 'Hobbit Day' celebrations on 22nd September 2024.
In case you're unaware, Hobbit Day is pretty well known within the Tolkien community and represents the respective birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins (the former of which, at 111, hasn't aged a day, don't you know). Generally, some fans like to emulate the celebrations held for Bilbo during the 'A Long-Expected Party' chapter of Tolkien's book, while others simply opt to spend the day with bare feet. It also presents an opportunity for libraries to shed a light on Tolkien's work and get more folks reading - always a good thing, if you ask us.
As for the showcase, it will commence at 10:30 PT / 18:30 BST on 22nd September, though its duration hasn't been specified at the time of writing. It's also been confirmed that fans will be able to partake in a Q&A immediately following the showcase, during which developers will be shining a light on specific topics.
We're also expecting Private Division will finally shed some light on the game's release date. For a while now, all we've had to go on is a rather vague 'second half of 2024' window, so it'll be nice to get a bit more information on this.
Whatever gets revealed during the upcoming showcase, we're excited to learn more. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below if you plan on watching along and whether you have any plans to celebrate Hobbit Day.
Comments 8
More farming sim games especially for my PS5 is better. ☺
While Tales of the Shire is one of the few games shown at the latest general Direct I haven't preordered (yet), I might check this showcase anyway as I wouldn't mind at least seeing/hearing more of it!
'A The Lord of the Rings Game' bugs me so much.
Interested in this for my Mum, but a bit concerned about Switch performance. It looked a bit ropey in trailers, and I assume that was on PC or a "big" console!
I expect this to be the concord of farming sims no one cares about.
@kfflscnt
Looking forward to the game but do not want to see much of it before I get to play it. Kind of like watching a movie trailer that gives too much away before seeing the movie.
Really hoping this plays well on Switch. I may play it on Steam, but I think my wife would enjoy this kind of game on Switch. Dreamlight Valley performance between PC and Switch is a thing. Makes me hope that Switch 2 is much more geared to support open world/sandbox games as that continues to be a growth area for gaming.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...