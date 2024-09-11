Private Division and Wētā Workshop have announced that Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will be getting its own showcase as part of the upcoming 'Hobbit Day' celebrations on 22nd September 2024.

In case you're unaware, Hobbit Day is pretty well known within the Tolkien community and represents the respective birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins (the former of which, at 111, hasn't aged a day, don't you know). Generally, some fans like to emulate the celebrations held for Bilbo during the 'A Long-Expected Party' chapter of Tolkien's book, while others simply opt to spend the day with bare feet. It also presents an opportunity for libraries to shed a light on Tolkien's work and get more folks reading - always a good thing, if you ask us.

As for the showcase, it will commence at 10:30 PT / 18:30 BST on 22nd September, though its duration hasn't been specified at the time of writing. It's also been confirmed that fans will be able to partake in a Q&A immediately following the showcase, during which developers will be shining a light on specific topics.

We're also expecting Private Division will finally shed some light on the game's release date. For a while now, all we've had to go on is a rather vague 'second half of 2024' window, so it'll be nice to get a bit more information on this.

Whatever gets revealed during the upcoming showcase, we're excited to learn more. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below if you plan on watching along and whether you have any plans to celebrate Hobbit Day.