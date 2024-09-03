just gonna copy-paste what I wrote somewhere else if nobody minds:

From this footage, the battle system looks to be in good shape, still the standard M&L fare with a couple of new additions to make everything feel fresh and fun.

I like how even with standard attacks, the Bros. join in, making them feel more like a dynamic duo. Bros Attacks look pretty keen(and from the looks of things some might have three-button inputs like in Paper Jam) and the biggest thing to stick out to me were the voices for Mario & Luigi. Kevin Afghani's delivery here was damn-near perfect. He really seems to have come into his own as the Bros. without losing what Martinet brought to the table. Proud of the progress he's made since Wonder and I can only hope he gets better and better.

I still have my reservations, of course - I think the UI could use a little more visual flair and I'm not the biggest fan of the choice of fonts on display - but if that's all I'm complaining about, then the new team is doing something right here.