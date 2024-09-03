Nintendo has published a new post about Mario & Luigi: Brothership on its Japanese website. According to a rough translation, it reveals new information about the islands in the game, some of the attacks in battle and the new enemies Mario and Luigi will face.
Islands
"Various drifting islands floating in the sea"
Attacks
"Battles with aggressive monsters await on each island. The key to victory is to use Mario and Luigi's combined skills effectively."
Combination Attack:
Brother Attack:
New Enemies
"It's not just the monsters living on the island that stand in Mario and his friends' way. There's also a trio calling themselves the "Boldrud Squad," and a suspicious character giving orders from behind the scenes. Although details have not been revealed, it seems that they will also be involved in a fierce battle against these people who operate behind the scenes of Concertal Land."