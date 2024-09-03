Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Wowie zowie! Wrong Mario game, we know, but there's been quite a deluge of Mario & Luigi: Brothership details over the last 24 hours. After last night's new screenshots, Nintendo has dropped a brief but delightful new trailer for the upcoming RPG.

Titled 'Greetings from Concordia' — a slightly unfortunate name (and timing) given some extremely fresh Playstation game news — the new trailer gives us a look at the brand new world, that Mario and Luigi will be exploring.

Framed like a little tour guide, it showcases just how lovely Brothership is look. All of your typical Mario biomes are here — volcanoes, deserts, green fields, and snowy fields — and there are plenty of puzzles which the brothers will need to team up to solve.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo has revealed some of the names of these locations, too: Rumbla Island, Twistee Island, Lottacoins Island, and Desolatt Island. We're sure there are a few places we haven't seen yet, buwe don't have too long to wait.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is fast approaching — the game launches on 7th November 2024. That's only two months away! Will you be visiting Concordia in November? Let us know in the comments.