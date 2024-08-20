We know — Gamescom hasn't even started yet and we're already looking ahead to the next gaming convention, PAX West 2024. With Nintendo in attendance, fans have been looking forward to seeing what the Big N is bringing to the show.

And now, Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree will be playable at the show in Seattle. This will be the first playable public demo for both of these games, which were announced at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct.

If you're heading to PAX West — which takes place between 30th August and 2nd September — and you want to check out Zelda's adventure, or just have a party with some friends and Mario, then you'll simply need to seek out the Nintendo booth, which is in the main hall at booth 1939.

Other titles that will be playable at Nintendo's station are the recently released Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition and Star Wars: Hunters, both of which are open for competitive play.

So, with two new titles for fans to check out, we have a feeling Nintendo will be pretty busy at PAX West this year. Last year, we had a chance to check out Super Mario Bros. Wonder at the show, so it's good to see the developer is bringing even more of its big stuff to PAX. Particularly with Nintendo skipping out on Gamescom.

Are you heading to PAX West this year? Will you be trying to play Echoes of Wisdom or Mario Party at the show? Let us know in the comments.