The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives on the Switch in September and more stores across North America are slowly beginning to reveal their pre-order bonuses.

Best Buy recently lifted the lid on its acrylic display stand. It's the key art for the game featuring Zelda, the game's logo, and an enemy. It will come with the game for $59.99 USD and existing pre-orders will also receive it.

When you pre-order, you'll get this stand on release. It follows on from GameStop's pre-order bonus for Zelda's new adventure last week. In case you missed it, it's an exclusive fabric poster. Pre-orders are also live for the 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite in this region.