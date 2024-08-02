Ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launch on the Nintendo Switch this September, GameStop has revealed the pre-order bonus it will be offering customers.

This time it's an exclusive fabric poster (18" x 24") featuring an image of Princess Zelda, her new mysterious fairy friend Tri and the Tri Rod. GameStop will be giving out one poster per person on release.





Pre-order today!pic.twitter.com/yIc5LwOn97 Save Hyrule—this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda!The Legend of #Zelda #EchoesofWisdom releases September 26th.Get the GameStop Exclusive fabric poster with purchase.Pre-order today! https://t.co/O52WjJhgpT August 1, 2024

Of course, plenty of other retailers will be stocking this release (with different bonus goodies) and you can even get a slight discount in certain parts of the world, courtesy of some offers in our guide. In case you missed it, Nintendo is also releasing a Hyrule Edition Switch Lite on the same date.