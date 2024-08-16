Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Capcom is gearing up to release its Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection on the Switch later this year, and as part of this, it's spotlighting each game with a new trailer. The latest one features Marvel Super Heroes, which originally made its debut in arcades in 1995 and followed with a home console release in 1997.

This is the second fighting game crossover with Marvel, featuring an all-star cast made up of characters like Spider-Man, Iron-Man and various other heroes and villains. You'll be able to "pummel your opponents with air combos" and "use powerful gem abilities" to control the battle. As part of this collection, there will also be a training mode and digital museum to browse.

"Set in MARVEL's comic book crossover "Infinity Gauntlet," this game features the X-Men, plus Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and other iconic MARVEL Super Heroes! Go sky-high with the new Aerial Rave and Infinity Gems to take down Thanos."

This is one of seven games in the collection. Here's the full line up:

・X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES

・X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

・THE PUNISHER

Unfortunately, Capcom still hasn't locked in a release date. However, a new listing by a UK online retailer suggests it could be arriving at some point in November (via 'Wario64' on X). Just keep in mind this doesn't guarantee anything.