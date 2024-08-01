Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

At EVO 2024 this year, Capcom gave fans, influencers and games media the chance to go hands on with the upcoming release Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

A few weeks on, we've now got some first impressions doing the rounds online. So, here's a handful of them, starting with the fighting game legend Justin Wong. In brief, he enjoyed it and also noted how he had the time of his life when playing the game alongside other FGC players at this year's EVO:

"For me, I felt like it played really good, it played fine, but what about online? I want to know what it is online, is the rollback going to be crispy, is it going to be awesome, but in terms of like combos and people playing this game, I'm excited"

Fighting game enthusiast Maximillian Dood summed up his first impressions of this collection as "pretty good", although he does note how MVC2 on PS3/360 is still effectively more 'feature rich" because it was a dedicated game:

"Overall impressions, pretty good - it's the best these games have felt in a hell of a long time, it's the best Marvel Superheroes has honestly ever felt. I actually feel like it's the best like a lot of these games have historically felt from previous versions...I think we're in a spot where this is easily going to be the best way to play these games"

Good Vibes Gaming also got the chance to go hands on at EVO 2024:

"This is absolutely one to watch, one to pick up when it comes out, if not just for the historical value, but for the fact Capcom has done everything they can to make these games fit the modern era without changing them fundamentally."

VGC says the entire package is shaping up to be a triumphant return after its time with three of the titles:

"The Evo 2024 demo included three of the six fighters: Marvel Vs.Capcom 2, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, and X-Men: Children Of The Atom...While we only saw pieces of what this collection offers, Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is shaping up to be the triumphant return to form that its fans have clamoured for years. The three games we checked out are faithfully recreated, the controls feel great on a fight stick and a controller, and the little additions to the experience are notable improvements."

And here's what the fighting game YouTube channel rooflemonger had to say: