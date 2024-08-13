Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Capcom is bringing its Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection to the Switch at some point later this year and in the lead up to the big release, it's given fans a look at one of the games in this retro compilation.

It's footage of 'X-Men Children of the Atom' which originally made its debut in arcades back in the mid '90s, and followed with a console and PC release in the second half of this same decade.

In this particular fighting game, you'll be able to duke it out as popular Marvel characters like Wolverine and Cyclops. There's also a training mode - allowing you to hone your skills, and there's a museum where you can view development materials and listen to the original soundtrack.





With the systems you know and love from Street Fighter II, X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM adds the superhuman power of mutants into the mix!Enjoy exhilarating battles with super jumps and super combos!

Apart from X-Men Children of the Atom, there are six other games included in this collection. Here's the full rundown:

・X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES

・X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

・THE PUNISHER

A physical release of this game has also been confirmed, and apparently, no downloads will be required. You can also check out the hands on impressions of this game from this year's EVO in our round up. The reception has been quite positive so far.